The Joint Revenue Board (JRB) has announced a strategic partnership with the Nigerian Police Force to combat illegal tax collection and dismantle roadblocks mounted for the purpose of tax collection across the country.

Speaking during a high level engagement with senior officers of the Nigerian Police Force, the JRB executive secretary, Segun Adesokan, emphasised the board’s mandate to ensure uniformity, transparency, and efficiency in revenue administration across Nigeria.

The executive secretary reiterated that ongoing tax reforms championed by the President Bola Tinubu are designed to promote fairness and economic growth by focusing on taxing prosperity rather than poverty, and profits rather than investments.

Mr Adesokan said a major highlight of the reforms is the prohibition of illegal tax practices that have long burdened businesses and citizens, particularly along transport corridors.

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He recalled that JRB at its 158th meeting in December 2025 had issued a communiqué banning the mounting of roadblocks for tax and levy collection, as well as the use of unauthorized tax stickers nationwide.

Further reinforcing this stance, Mr Adesokan stated that a Model Harmonized Taxes and Levies Act had already been passed by 15 State Houses of Assembly and under consideration in others.

He added that the act criminalizes cash-based tax collection, illegal roadblocks, and the involvement of non-state actors in revenue collection on public roads.

“These unlawful practices not only harass citizens but significantly increase the cost of goods and services, as transporters are forced to pass on illegal charges to consumers,” Mr Adesokan stated.

Solution

To address this challenge, the JRB has proposed the establishment of a joint national task force in collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force. The task force will operate across all states, working closely with revenue authorities to identify, dismantle, and prosecute illegal tax operators.

In response, representing the Inspector General of Police, the DIG Finance and Administration, Mohammed Abdul Suleiman, welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the JRB.

The force acknowledged the economic and security implications of illegal roadblocks and assured that Commissioners of Police across all states would collaborate fully with the Board and the Chairmen of Sub-National Tax Authorities in the 36 states and the FCT to eliminate the menace.

The police also emphasised the need for a balanced approach, combining enforcement with stakeholder engagement, to address the root causes of illegal tax collection, including the involvement of some local authorities.

Both institutions agreed to develop a comprehensive implementation strategy to ensure the success of the initiative, marking a significant step toward improving Nigeria’s business environment and safeguarding citizens from unlawful taxation.