The Joint Revenue Board (JRB) has endorsed the Federal Government’s ongoing tax reforms and urged security agencies to dismantle illegal roadblocks used for the collection of unauthorised taxes and levies across the country.

The position was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 158th meeting of the board, held 9, 10 December in Abuja and signed by Zacch Adedeji, chairman of the board, and Olusegun Adesokan, executive secretary of the board.

The meeting came amid sustained pressure on government revenues, as Nigeria continues to grapple with slowing non-oil revenue growth and rising expenditure demands. In response, the federal government has intensified tax reforms aimed at widening the tax net, improving compliance and reducing leakages across all levels of government.

At the meeting, the board discussed its transition from the Joint Tax Board to the Joint Revenue Board and the implications for revenue administration at both national and sub-national levels.

The board said the new structure was designed to improve coordination among revenue authorities and reduce duplication in tax collection.

The JRB commended the federal government for what it described as far-reaching fiscal and tax policy reforms, noting that the measures could improve revenue mobilisation, enhance economic competitiveness and support fiscal sustainability, while also easing the cost of doing business.

It said the transition to the JRB marked a significant shift towards a more coherent national revenue administration framework, expected to strengthen information sharing, harmonise practices and boost tax compliance nationwide.

The board also stressed that the future of tax administration depends on the availability of accurate and interoperable data.

It resolved to strengthen data-sharing frameworks and deploy analytics tools to support revenue administration and enforcement.

Illegal revenue collection, especially by non-state actors operating roadblocks and issuing road stickers, has long been a concern for businesses and transport operators. Such practices have been blamed for raising logistics costs, discouraging investment and undermining formal tax administration, particularly at the sub-national level.

Against this backdrop, the board called on the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to take immediate action to dismantle illegal roadblocks along transport corridors used for collecting unauthorised taxes, levies, rates and charges.

READ ALSO: CBN revokes licences of two mortgage banks

The JRB also re-emphasised the outright abolition of road stickers and related instruments used by both state and non-state actors for revenue collection.

It urged Nigerians to resist such practices and report offenders to security agencies for appropriate sanctions.

In addition, the board called on state governments to fast-track the passage of the Harmonised Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Bill into law.

The legislation is intended to create uniformity in taxes and levies at the sub-national level and curb arbitrary charges that affect businesses and households.