Lasaco Assurance Plc has appointed Ademoye Shobo as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, with the appointment taking effect on 6 February.

The insurance company disclosed this in a statement on the NGX Group, and signed by its secretary, Gertrude Olutekunbi, on Tuesday.

“Lasaco Assurance Plc (the Company) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its esteemed shareholders, and the investing public that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has approved the appointment of Mr Ademoye Shobo as the Company’s Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer, effective 6th February, 2026,” the statement said.

The life and general insurance company further expressed its confidence in Mr Shobo’s appointment, noting his capacity to achieve the company’s objectives and enhance operational performance.

“We are confident that Mr Ademoye Shobo will advance the company’s strategic objectives and enhance its operational and financial performance.”

Ademoye Shobo

Mr Shobo holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from the Lagos State University in 1988 and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Nassarawa State University in 2023.

He became an Associate Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria in 1998.

Over the last three decades, Mr Shobo has served at different levels of the insurance company. He joined Lasaco Assurance Plc in 1993 as an Officer in the audit department of the organization.

He later proceeded to the technical department and worked in both the claims and transportation departments, where he was saddled with claims administration and general underwriting at Lasaco Assurance Plc.

Mr Shobo moved to the marketing department and started as the Manager Kano branch in 2000 and became the Regional Controller of F.C.T and Northern Region till April 2010.

In 2013, the insurance expert was promoted to the position of Deputy General Manager and assigned to oversee the technical division at the Lasaco Assurance Plc.

Mr Shobo was later promoted to the position of General Manager (Marketing), saddled with the responsibility of coordinating all marketing activities of the Northern Region. He joined the board in 2021 as Executive Director (Technical).