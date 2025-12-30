President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on his appointment to the Royal Victorian Order by King Charles III.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the president’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Mr Edun was appointed a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in recognition of his long-standing contribution to the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, a global youth development programme.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award supports young people in building character, skills and leadership capacity. In Nigeria, the programme currently benefits thousands of young people across different states.

In the statement, Mr Tinubu described the honour as well deserved, commending Mr Edun’s dedication and service beyond his role in government.

The president said the recognition aligned with his administration’s emphasis on youth empowerment, opportunity and national renewal, noting that investing in young people remained a central priority of his government.

He added that his administration would continue to support initiatives that help develop Nigerian youths as leaders of today and tomorrow.