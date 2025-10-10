British independent oil & gas company Savannah Energy has handed independent director roles to Nigeria’s Uyi Akpata, a former country senior partner at PwC Nigeria, and Kehinde Ogunwumiju, the managing partner at the law firm, Afe Babalola & Co.

Savannah Energy, which is Africa-focused with operations in Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon, is listed in the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange, the segment that lists smaller or high-growth companies.

The firm decided to appoint the two Nigerians to its board in alignment with its succession plan following the retirement of “Stephen O’Brien and David Clarkson,” it announced on Thursday.

Mr Akpata’s and Mr Ogunwumiju’s experience in audit, finance and legal affairs is expected to boost Savannah Energy’s capabilities in those areas, with the former expected to chair the audit committee on assuming office. He is also currently PwC’s Africa oil and gas leader.

“Both are internationally respected professionals in their respective fields – finance and legal – and have proven track records supporting dynamic, high-growth organisations,” Chairman Joseph Pagop Noupoué said of the two men.

“The changes announced this morning form part of Savannah’s ongoing and dynamic Board succession planning process, which is designed to evolve in step with the company’s strategic direction, operational priorities, and growth trajectory,” he added.

Uyi Akpata

Mr Akpata’s career of over four decades encompasses top roles at PwC Nigeria, where he held positions such as regional Senior Partner for West Africa, Africa oil and gas leader and a member of both the firm’s Global Oil & Gas Leadership team and Africa Leadership team.

He has coordinated the auditing of state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (now NNPC Limited) and oil and gas multinationals operating in Nigeria.

Beyond oil and gas, which is his forte, he has led audit work in sectors like consumer goods, agriculture and financial services.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a former chairman of the Professional Services Group of the Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce.

Kehinde Olamide Ogunwumiju

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Ogunwumiju has represented the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in more than 100 lawsuits and the country in several international disputes.

He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ibadan and gained a master’s in International Commercial Law at the University of Northumbria at Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators UK, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, and an associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria.