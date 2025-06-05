The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has inaugurated a multi-agency committee to develop a digital traceability portal aimed to curb the spread of counterfeit products in Nigeria.

The initiative, unveiled in Abuja Tuesday, will assign unique QR codes to products, allowing consumers, regulators and businesses to verify authenticity, trace origin, and monitor goods throughout the supply chain.

The FCCPC said the platform is designed to strengthen product integrity and restore trust in Nigeria’s markets, where fake and substandard goods remain widespread, from pharmaceuticals to electrical components.

The committee includes representatives from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Nigeria Customs Service, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Nigeria Police Force, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), and the Anti-Counterfeiting Collaboration (ACC).

Speaking during the inauguration, FCCPC Executive Commissioner for Corporate Services, Kola Alabi, said the commission is working closely with regulators and industry players to deliver a system that addresses major weaknesses in product tracking and enforcement.

“As the apex regulator, the Commission has sought the collaboration of key stakeholders in the development of this platform to ensure traceability and authenticity of products,” Mr Alabi said. “Our goal is to deliver a solution that reduces counterfeiting and addresses other challenges within the supply chain.”

The portal, one of the commission’s flagship projects, aligns with its legal mandate under the FCCPA 2018, which empowers it to safeguard consumers from unsafe goods and deceptive trade practices.

While no launch date has been announced, the FCCPC said the committee would begin technical planning and consultations immediately. When operational, the system is expected to offer real-time verification of products and improve coordination among enforcement agencies.

Nigeria’s counterfeit market has long undermined public health, distorted competition, and weakened consumer confidence with goods ranging from pharmaceuticals, luxury goods, and fast-moving consumer goods. The FCCPC said the traceability system will help to monitor and ultimately curb these practices.

