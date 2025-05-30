Prosecutors have charged former Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele with stealing and acquisition of multimillion dollars properties in Abuja, PREMIUM TIMES can exclusively report.

In the fresh eight counts filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Friday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Mr Emefiele of unlawfully acquiring an estate with 753 housing units and keeping possession of billions of naira in proxy accounts, while he was serving as the CBN governor.

The commission said Mr Emefiele connived with one Eric Ocheme, said to be on the run, to obtain the properties in August 2021.

The estate is located at Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, FCT, Abuja measuring 150,462.86 SQM. The estate comprised 753 housing units.

Without disclosing the owner of the estate, the EFCC had earlier obtained a court order to seize the entire estate. The agency handed over the estate to the federal government last week.

However, Mr Emefiele approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja, praying it to set aside the judgement granting the government full control of the estate in Abuja comprising 753 housing units.

The commission alleged in the fresh charges against the CBN governor that between January and December 2019 in Abuja, he domiciled N167 million in a proxy account with Zenith Bank. Prosecutors said the sum is reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The EFCC further alleges that between January and December 2020, Mr Emefiele and co-conspirator, Mr Ocheme, held N1.23 billion domiciled in Kelvito Integrated Services’ account No: 1016232915 domiciled with Zenith Bank. “The sum is reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained,” the EFCC said.

Count four of the charges read: “That you GODWIN IFEANYI EMEFIELE and ERIC OCHEME (AT LARGE) between January and December 2021 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, knowingly had under control the total sum of N2, 945,331,050 (Two Billion, Nine Hundred and Forty Five Million, Three Hundred and Thirty One Thousand Fifty Naira.) domiciled in Kelvito Integrated Services’ account No: 1016232915 domiciled with Zenith Bank Plc, which sum is reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.”

In count five of the charges, EFCC said between January and December 2022, Mr Emefiele and his conspirator knowingly had under control the total sum of N1.98 billion domiciled in Kelvito Integrated Services’ account No: 1016232915 domiciled with Zenith Bank Plc, which sum is reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

The anti-graft also said the former bank chief allegedly domiciled N900 million in Ifedigo Integrated Services’ account No: 1210750237 domiciled with Zenith Bank Plc, which sum is reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

In the fresh charges, the prosecution alleged Mr Emefiele kept N600 million domiciled in Ifedigo Integrated Services’ account No: 1210750237 domiciled with Zenith Bank Plc. “The sum is reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained,” the commission said.

Emefiele’s troubles

Mr Emefiele led the central bank from 2014 until June 2023, when President Bola Tinubu forced him out of office. The State Security Services (SSS) arrested Mr Emefiele, who resigned while still in custody.

Meanwhile, Mr Emefiele faces other corruption charges in High Courts in Lagos and Abuja

In the Lagos case, the former CBN governor faces charges of fraudulent foreign exchange allocation of $2 billion.

The anti-graft commission also accused Mr Emefiele of criminal conspiracy, conferring undue advantage, and breach of trust, among others.

But Mr Emefiele has repeatedly denied all the allegations against him.

In the counts, EFCC alleged that Mr Emefiele, in January 2021, forged a document titled, “Irrevocable Power of Attorney Between MG Properties Limited and H and Y Business Global Limited”

The EFCC alleged that Mr Emefiele made the claim with the intention of causing it to be believed that the said titled document was executed by or by the authority of H and Y Business Global Limited.

The offences, according to the EFCC, contravened the provisions of sections 319, 362 and 364 of the Penal Code.

The EFCC has called some 24 witnesses in the ongoing case to give “evidence of their involvement in the acquisition, and development of property lying and being situate at Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, FCT, Abuja measuring 150,462.86 SQM and also to tender relevant documents.”

He faces charges in Abuja regarding the unpopular redesign of the naira and other alleged corrupt activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

