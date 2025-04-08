President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to Pascal Dozie, the late founder of Diamond Bank and pioneer chairman of MTN Nigeria, describing him as “a rare breed business leader” who helped shape Nigeria’s modern economic landscape.

Mr Dozie died on Monday, aged 85.

In a statement issued by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president extended condolences to the Dozie family, the business community, and all Nigerians. He lauded Mr Dozie’s pivotal role in two of Nigeria’s most transformative sectors, banking and telecommunications.

“Chief Pascal Dozie, OON, was a visionary whose contributions to Nigeria’s economic architecture left an enduring legacy,” Mr Tinubu said. “As the founder of Diamond Bank and the pioneer chairman of MTN Nigeria, he was at the forefront of two of the most transformative sectors in Nigeria’s development journey.”

The president also highlighted Mr Dozie’s commitment to national service beyond the corporate boardroom, citing his past roles as director at the Central Bank of Nigeria, president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

“His passing is a profound loss to the private sector and Nigeria,” the statement added. “His wisdom, humility, and pioneering efforts laid a foundation upon which many continue to build.”

Mr Tinubu urged the business community to honour Mr Dozie’s memory by upholding “the values of integrity, innovation, and nation-building, for which he was renowned.”

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi also joined in mourning the elder statesman.

“I am deeply saddened this morning by the news of the passing of Dr Pascal Dozie, a man I held in high esteem,” Mr Obi said in a statement. “I met him during the formation of Diamond Bank and later MTN Nigeria, and throughout our collaboration, I came to know him as a true gentleman and a teacher who always sought the good of all.”

He described Mr Dozie’s legacy as a banker and entrepreneur as “a testament to his vision, leadership, and commitment to excellence,” noting that it “inspired countless individuals and businesses.”

“May God Almighty, who called him home, grant him eternal rest in His kingdom, and grant his family and all of us who mourn him the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss,” Mr Obi said.

Mr Dozie, born on 9 April 1939, in Owerri, Imo State, was widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most respected private sector figures. He was awarded the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). He later received a Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) for his contributions to economic development.

He is survived by his wife, their children, and grandchildren.

