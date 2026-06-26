Chams Holding Company Plc has announced the appointment of Segun Oloketuyi as the Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective 9 July.

The board approved the appointment in line with the company’s governance processes and applicable regulatory requirements, Chams Holding stated in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Mr Oloketuyi’s appointment comes as the tenure of the Founder of the Chams Group, Demola Aladekomo, ended after 40 years of strategic leadership at the company.

“The Board expresses its sincere appreciation to the outgoing Chairman for his invaluable contributions, exemplary leadership, and dedicated service to the Company,” Chams Holding stated.

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Before his appointment, Mr Oloketuyi served as a Non-Executive Director on the company’s Board of Directors, making significant contributions to its strategic direction and governance oversight.

Profile

Mr Oloketuyi is a distinguished banking and financial services professional with extensive experience spanning banking, corporate finance, enterprise risk management, and corporate governance.

He retired as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank Plc, where he provided strategic leadership and drove the bank’s transformation and growth.

Before this, he served as General Manager, Business Optimisation Division, and later as Executive Director, Business Development, at Skye Bank Plc.

Mr Oloketuyi also served as Deputy General Manager in charge of Corporate and Commercial Markets at Polaris Bank (formerly Prudent Bank Plc), and subsequently as Executive Director, Finance and Enterprise Risk Management.

He also previously served as Managing Director of Bond Bank Limited and began his professional career as an auditor with Deloitte & Touche.

Mr Oloketuyi is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a member of the Institute of Directors and Ikoyi Club.