Four people have been killed in the renewed land dispute between the people of Ndukwe Community, Amasiri in Afikpo Local Government Area and the neighbouring Okporojo in Osso Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Houses and properties worth millions have also been destroyed in the renewed hostilities in the decade-long crisis between the two communities.

A source in Okporojo said the community was attacked on Saturday, which led to the death of four people.

The source alleged that the attackers were from the neighbouring Amasiri community.

For fear of being attacked on Amasiri Road, the people from Edda are now taking a detour through Afikpo town.

The Chairperson of Edda, Chima Ekumankama confirmed attack and the killing of four people at Okporojo Idima in Osso Edda.

He noted that security operatives have been deployed to restore normalcy.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Ekumankama said he had visited the area to reassure the people of the government’s commitment to ending the lingering dispute.

He commended the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, for quickly moving security agents to the area.

“I assure you that normalcy and peace have returned to the area. I visited the area and witnessed the level of destruction done. And as we speak, there are enough security personnel in the area to forestall a reoccurrence,” the chairperson said.

The Chairperson of Afikpo, Timothy Nwachi, said the state government has deployed security operatives to the buffer zone to de-escalate tension and restore normalcy in the two communities.

ALSO READ: Four killed in renewed land dispute between two Ebonyi communities

He described the renewed hostility as unfortunate and appealed to the people of Amasiri to remain calm pending the government’s decision on the matter.

The police spokesperson in the Ebonyi, Joshua Ukandu said he has not been briefed about any attack in the area.

The land dispute between the two communities has lasted for decades. The previous administration in the state had received a report from a committee it set up on the dispute but reportedly failed to implement the recommendations.

Hostilities have continued in the area, with several people killed and properties destroyed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

