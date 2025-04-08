Pascal Dozie, a Nigerian entrepreneur who played a defining role in the development of Nigeria’s modern banking and telecommunications industries, has died.

He was 85.

Mr Dozie passed away on 8 April, according to a family statement issued by his son, Uzoma Dozie, who described him as a “devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a man of unwavering Catholic faith.”

“With deep sorrow, but with gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our beloved father,” the son said.

“His life was marked by service—to God, his family, and his country.”

Mr Dozie was best known as the founder of Diamond Bank, which he established in 1990 and led until his retirement. The bank grew to become one of Nigeria’s most innovative financial institutions before it merged with Access Bank in 2019.

He later handed over leadership of the bank to his son, Uzoma, who served as CEO until the merger.

Beyond banking, the late Mr Dozie was instrumental in the evolution of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

He served as the pioneer chairman of MTN Nigeria, helping guide the telecoms giant through its early days following the liberalisation of the sector in the early 2000s. Under his stewardship, MTN expanded rapidly, becoming the country’s largest mobile network and a symbol of Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Born on 9 April 1939 in Egbu, Owerri, Imo State, late Mr Dozie’s academic journey took him from Our Lady’s School in Emekuku to the London School of Economics, where he earned a degree in economics. He later obtained a master’s degree in administrative science from City University, London.

Throughout his career, late Mr Dozie was celebrated for his humility, long-term vision, and integrity. His contributions earned him national recognition, including the award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), one of Nigeria’s highest honours.

In addition to his professional achievements, late Mr Dozie was a boardroom statesman who served on several corporate and public boards, helping shape corporate governance in Nigeria during the country’s economic liberalisation era.

He is survived by his wife, Chinyere, his children, grandchildren, and many who were inspired by his leadership and legacy.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

