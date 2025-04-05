The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Friday said the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Bayo Ojulari, has officially taken over the reins of the company from his predecessor, Mele Kyari.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, disclosed this in a statement on Friday evening.

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu sacked the board of the state-oil firm, including Mr Kyari and board chairperson Pius Akinyelure.

The president also approved Mr Ojulari as the new GCEO of the NNPC and Ahmadu Kida as non-executive chairman.

In its statement, the NNPC said in a brief handover ceremony held at the NNPC Towers on Friday, Mr Ojulari commended Mr Kyari for his contributions to the growth of NNPC Ltd and his sterling service to the nation.

He disclosed that the objective of his management was to consolidate the successes of his predecessor and take the company to the next level.

He said though the targets set for his management were quite enormous, he would be relying on the cooperation of the management and staff of the company, as well as the counsel of his predecessor, to achieve set targets.

“I will be counting on your support. I will need it. I will be coming around to seek your counsel,” Mr Ojulari was quoted as saying to Mr Kyari.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Kyari congratulated Ojulari and thanked the management and staff of the company for their support while in office.

He pledged to do everything within his power to support the new management to succeed, stressing that he was only a call away.

Senior management team

NNPC also announced the appointment of a new 8-man senior management team.

The company said the appointments take immediate effect, noting that the announcement follows the recent appointment of Mr Ojulari and the Board of Directors.

“Following the appointment of the Group Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced the appointment of a new 8-man Senior Management Team on Friday,” the statement said.

It said the team, which will be headed by Mr Ojulari, has Rowland Ewubare as Group Chief Operating Officer, Adedapo Segun as Group Chief Financial Officer, and Olalekan Ogunleye as Executive Vice President of Gas, Power & New Energy.

Other members of the team are: Udy Ntia, Executive Vice President of Upstream; Mumuni Dangazau, Executive Vice President of Downstream; Sophia Mbakwe, Executive Vice President of Business Services; and Adesua Dozie, Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer.

