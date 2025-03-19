The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Wednesday said the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) remains operational and continues to produce on-spec refined petroleum products.
Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening.
“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to clarify that despite a minor incident at a section of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) earlier today, the plant remains operational and continues to produce on-spec refined petroleum products.
“NNPC Ltd assures the public that there is no cause for concern, as all sections of the recently rehabilitated plant are in full operation,” Mr Soneye said.
Earlier, the NNPC Ltd dismissed reports of an explosion at the Port Harcourt Refining Company in Rivers State. The state-oil company described the report as ‘false’, noting that what occurred at the refinery was a flare incident, which has been contained fully.
Last November, NNPC Ltd said the Port Harcourt refinery had commenced production after a long period of rehabilitation.
The NNPC Ltd said the refinery began truck loading of petroleum products on Tuesday, 26 November 2024.
