A group, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, has criticised President Bola Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency and suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

The group is a coalition of over 70 civil society organisations working in support of credible elections and governance in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the South-southern state on Tuesday.

The president suspended Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all the House of Assembly members for an initial six months.

He cited “the disturbing incidents” in the state in the last 24 hours, including explosions and vandalisation of petroleum pipelines linked to the political crises in the state, as the basis for his action.

‘It’s illegal,’- group kicks

Yunusa Ya’u, the group’s convener, said in a statement on Wednesday that Mr Tinubu’s suspension of the elected governor, his deputy and the state assembly was illegal.

“These actions constitute an egregious assault on Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and a dangerous threat to Constitutional rule in Nigeria, that must not be allowed to stand,” Mr Zakara Ya’u said.

The convener stressed that the president’s reliance on Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution as a justification for such a “draconian move is a blatant misinterpretation” of the constitution.

“While the Constitution provides for the declaration of a State of Emergency under specific and extreme circumstances, it does not grant the president the power to unilaterally sack elected officials or dissolve democratic institutions.

“The removal of a governor and state legislators is a grave violation of the principles of separation of powers and the democratic rights of the people of Rivers State, who freely elected their leaders,” he said.

“This is a point underpinned by the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Rivers State issue which was ironically referenced by the President himself in his address last night (Tuesday).”

‘Political situation in Rivers not enough for emergency rule’

Mr Ya’u argued that the political situation in Rivers State did not meet circumstances for which an emergency rule should be declared in the south-south state.

Citing Section 305 of the Constitution, the convener maintained that emergency rule can only be declared in the event of war, external aggression, breakdown of public order and public safety, or threat to the government.

He accused Mr Tinubu of prioritising political battles and suppressing dissent over effective governance, rather than pressing economic and security challenges that the government urgently needs to address.

“The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room categorically rejects this unconstitutional usurpation of power and calls on the National Assembly to refuse to approve this illegal declaration.

“The Senate and the House of Representatives must uphold their constitutional duty to check executive excesses and defend Nigeria’s democratic institutions,” he said.

“We urge lawmakers to immediately reject this unconstitutional overreach by the Presidency, thereby preventing an authoritarian drift that threatens the stability of our nation.”

‘Televise Senate voting on emergency rule’

Earlier on Wednesday, the Senate postponed debate on the emergency rule in Rivers State to Thursday.

Mr Ya’u, in the statement, demanded that Senate voting on the emergency rule should be televised nationally to check possible manipulation.

“The constitution is very clear that what is required for this emergency declaration to pass is two-third of votes of the 360 members of the House of Representatives and the 109 votes of members of the Senate.

“Meaning that no less than 240 members of the House of Representatives and 72 Senators must vote in support of the declaration of the state of emergency for it to stand,” he said.

“Otherwise, the declaration must fail, and the governor and the state legislators be returned to office immediately.”

‘Judiciary, United Nations, African Union, ECOWAS should take note’

The group asked the judiciary and international community and bodies including the United Nations, the African Union, ECOWAS and other democratic nations, to take note of this “constitutional breach and exert diplomatic pressure on the Nigerian government to reverse these illegal actions.”

It stated, “Any attempt to override the electoral mandate of the people of Rivers State is a direct affront to the sovereignty of the Nigerian people and must be resisted by all democratic forces.

“We call on all Nigerians to stand in solidarity against this dangerous precedent and demand the full restoration of constitutional governance in Rivers State.”

