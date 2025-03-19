The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Wednesday dismissed reports of an explosion at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers State.
In a statement, Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, described the report as ‘false’, noting that what occurred at the refinery was a flare incident, which has been contained fully.
“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has refuted reports of an explosion at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers State. The company clarified that what occurred was a flare incident, which has since been fully contained.
“There is no danger or health hazard to staff, the surrounding communities, or the environment. NNPC Ltd urges the media and the public to disregard any reports suggesting an explosion at the refinery, as they are entirely false,” Mr Soneye said.
Last November, NNPC Ltd said the Port Harcourt refinery had commenced production after a long period of rehabilitation.
The state-oil company said the refinery began truck loading of petroleum products on Tuesday 26 November 2024.
