In January, Nigeria witnessed significant developments in gender-related issues, highlighting both progress and ongoing challenges. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the month’s most impactful stories:

Lagos State Appoints First Female Speaker

In a historic move, Mojisola Meranda was appointed as Lagos State’s first female Speaker. Since 1999, no woman has held the speakership position in any Nigerian law-making chamber. This reflects the persistent underrepresentation of women in politics, driven by cultural stereotypes, religion, and the country’s patriarchal social structure.

Despite growing calls for gender equality, these factors have continued to hinder women from ascending to top government roles.

However, Ms Meranda’s appointment reflects the increasing representation of women in leadership positions and sets a precedent for greater female participation in governance.

Importance of worksite Crèches

Earlier in the month, PREMIUM TIMES published a report on the positive impact of workplace childcare facilities. These crèches enable working mothers to effectively manage their professional responsibilities while ensuring their children’s care, thereby promoting gender equality in workplaces. Thousands of nursing mothers in Nigeria quit their jobs due to the absence of worksite creches.

Persistent child rape cases demand attention

Despite increased awareness, child rape remains a critical concern in Nigeria. Within the first three weeks of 2025, law enforcement agencies have arrested and launched prosecution of suspects in court in different states.

While most of these incidents occurred in 2024 or earlier and were only brought to court in January, they reflect a troubling trend that persists and signals the heightened risks girls potentially face from sexual predators in the new year.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The report “As child rape risks persist in Nigeria, these are some cases to track in 2025” provides an in-depth look at incidents that require continued attention to ensure accountability and protection for vulnerable children

Ending violence against women and children

In January, Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, called for intensified efforts to eradicate violence against women and children. Emphasising the government’s commitment, the minister urged stakeholders to collaborate in creating safer environments and implementing policies that protect the rights and well-being of women and children across the nation.

Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence

An advocacy group, Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSFAI) raised alarm about the surge in Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV).

The group highlighted the devastating consequences of TFGBV on victims, predominantly women, who “often experience psychological trauma, reputational harm, and economic losses.”

The prevalence of online harassment and abuse calls for comprehensive strategies to protect individuals, particularly women, in digital spaces.

All-female first-class graduates celebrated

In a record-breaking achievement, the University of Lagos’ Mass Communication Department made history by graduating all-female first-class students.

This achievement highlights the academic excellence of women and their growing prominence in fields traditionally dominated by men.

Thank you for reading. Stay tuned for the next edition of our monthly gender newsletter as we continue to track the trajectory of women’s rights and equality in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

