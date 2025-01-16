Mojisola Meranda has made history as the first female Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, marking a significant milestone for women in Nigerian politics.

Since 1999, no woman has held the speakership position in any Nigerian law-making chamber. This reflects the persistent underrepresentation of women in politics, driven by cultural stereotypes, religion, and the patriarchal social structure of the country.

Despite growing calls for gender equality, these factors have continued to hinder women from ascending to top government roles.

An era of change

The historic development follows the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa, the former Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly.

Mr Obasa was ousted from the position of Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly on Monday following allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office. His political reign ended, ushering in a new era of leadership.

His deputy, Mojisola Meranda, 44, was swiftly elected to lead the House.

However, beyond this significant achievement, many aspects of her life and career remain relatively unknown to the public.

Early life

Mrs Meranda was born into the prominent royal families of Ojora and Oniru on 16 August 1980.

Her late father, Taoreed Lawal-Akapo was a lawmaker and later the Ojora of Lagos, while her mother hails from the Oniru family. Her brother, a former Commissioner of Agriculture in Lagos State, Abdulwasiu Lawal, is the Oniru of Iru kingdom.

Mrs Meranda began her education at St. Charles Nursery and Primary School before moving to Randle Primary School. She attended Anglican Girls Grammar School and Ansar-Ud-Deen Secondary School, where she held leadership roles as the library prefect and Secretary of the Press Club, according to Daily Champion.

She pursued higher education at the Lagos State Polytechnic and earned a degree in Public Administration from Lagos State University. She also obtained a master’s certificate from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

She was born Mojisola Lawal and adopted the name Meranda after marrying her husband, John Meranda.

Started politics at 18

In an interview with City People, she said her family background ignited her interest in politics.

“I started politics when I turned 18. I was attending political meetings even though I had nothing in mind then in terms of aspiring for political office. But I would just attend the meetings with my brothers and cousins then.”

Her political career began professionally with Olumuyiwa Gbadegesin, who was an aide of President Bola Tinubu during his tenure as the governor of Lagos State.

Between 2007 and 2008, Mrs Meranda worked in the oil and gas sector as a procurement manager for Cirrus Nigeria Limited.

She later returned to public service in Apapa Local Government, holding positions such as Senior Special Assistant on Intergovernmental Affairs and Supervisory Councillor for Health.

“And that was the turning point for me because, I thought to myself and said, ‘if I could excel and do so well as a Supervisory Councilor, why don’t I aspire for something higher? And thank God, to God be the glory, I am here today.”

One in four women in ninth Lagos Assembly

In 2015, Mrs Meranda was elected as a lawmaker from the Apapa constituency in the 40-member house. She was a one-time chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

She was re-elected in 2019. She served as Chief Whip and was appointed Deputy Speaker in 2023.

Presently, she is one in four women in the state legislative chamber. The other women are Stella Osafile, Sangodara Rotimi and Omolara Olumegbon.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune in 2021, she said it is challenging being a female lawmaker.

“When it comes to equal participation in politics, we are not there yet. We need to also get our priorities right as women,” she said.

“It is not about the fact that we want the figures and the numbers. Let the capable ones come up. It is not a matter of having more male representatives.”

