In a historic achievement, the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Department of Mass Communication, Faculty of Social Sciences has produced 18 all-female first-class graduates for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The students were awarded first degrees honours at the first session of the university’s 55th Convocation ceremony on Tuesday.

The graduating students were praised for their hard work, dedication, and resilience in achieving academic excellence.

The 18 female mass communication graduates are Feranmi Abiola, Ahuruele Akani, Oyindamola Arikawe, Ifedayo Ayilaran, Demiladeogo Bankole, Olaide Bankole, Eniola Daramola, Faith Enang, Temiloluwa Igbinlade, Joy Imanah, Ifeoma Iwelunmor, and Chelsea Jegede.

Also on the list are: Opeyemi Kareem, Eunice Obidi, Frances Odogu, Mofesola Olanrewaju, Funmilola Onabanjo, and Peace Onuoha.

Students’ experiences

Some graduating students shared their experiences, challenges, and how they balanced academics with other commitments with the university newspaper, UNILAG SUN.

Ms Onuoha, one of the graduates revealed that she had initially wanted to study law but found motivation in promising herself a first-class degree in Mass Communication.

Despite facing intense pressure and balancing multiple jobs and projects, she managed to excel academically and even landed an internship at a multinational company.

Another graduate, Ms Igbinlade spoke about facing numerous challenges, including transitioning from secondary school to university and balancing various commitments.

She credited her faith and determination for overcoming these obstacles.

Also, Ms Obidi highlighted the importance of discipline and prioritisation in academic success. She attributed her strong focus and effective time management for her outstanding performance.

UNILAG awards degrees

On Tuesday, UNILAG begun a three-day conferment of first degrees and diplomas on 16,590 students.

Of this number, 9,865 students will receive first degrees and diplomas, while 6,659 will be awarded postgraduate degrees, and 66 students will graduate from the UNILAG Business School (ULBS).

During the morning session on the first day, 2,875 students from the Faculties of Education and Social Sciences graduated.

Among them, 106 students earned first-class honours, with 76 female graduates and 30 male graduates.

The best graduating student in the Faculty of Education is Christian Uwagwu, who achieved a CGPA of 4.78.

In the Faculty of Social Sciences, Ibrahim Sefiu emerged as the best graduate with a CGPA of 4.82.

UNILAG celebrates achievements

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Folasade Ogunsola highlighted the groundbreaking achievements of the university in innovation, infrastructure, and academic excellence.

Mrs Ogunsola said one of the university’s most notable accomplishments in 2024 was the domiciliation of the MED-AFRICA GMP Laboratory, the first of its kind in West Africa, housed within the Faculty of Pharmacy.

She said this $450,000 state-of-the-art facility facilitates groundbreaking research on HIV prevention.

The African Centre of Excellence for Drug Research, Herbal Medicine Development, and Regulatory Science (ACEDHARS) was also inaugurated.

Mrs Ogunsola said the project, funded by the World Bank, is dedicated to developing indigenous plants for medical applications.

Another significant achievement is the launch of the Green Air Initiative, which includes the introduction of eight electric buses to transport students and staff around campus.

According to Mrs Ogunsola, UNILAG’s infrastructural growth was also marked by the commissioning of new facilities, including the ultra-modern learning commons and the extension of Moremi Hall extension.

She added that, donations, such as Tunde Fanimokun’s total of N14.5 billion pledge for hostels and research centres, and Lagos State Government projects, will contribute to the transformation of the university.

