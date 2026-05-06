Technology entrepreneur Kayode Faturoti has launched Liners Africa, a software review and discovery platform designed to improve how individuals and businesses across Africa evaluate and compare digital tools.

The launch was disclosed in a statement by the founder on Wednesday, noting that the initiative was inspired by his personal struggles navigating software options without access to reliable, locally relevant information.

Mr Faturoti explained that the absence of structured data tailored to African users often makes it difficult for businesses to make informed technology decisions, which informed the launch of Liners Africa.

“The initial idea came from frustration. Many of the tools being used across African markets were difficult to evaluate because there was no central place to verify information or compare available options,” the Liners Africa founder, Mr Faturoti, said.

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Liners Africa

Liners Africa is designed as a structured digital directory that enables users to explore software products through verified listings, user feedback, and side-by-side comparisons.

The platform also provides detailed company profiles, including funding records, founder information, and summaries of product functionality, offering deeper insights for decision-makers.

According to tech entrepreneur Mr Faturoti, the platform’s development prioritised data integrity and reliability. The Liners Africa founder further noted that automated systems have been integrated to support product monitoring, quality control, and the verification of user-generated reviews.

Mr Faturoti, a Dubai-based entrepreneur with experience spanning fintech, cryptocurrency infrastructure, and enterprise software development, said his exposure to cross-regional technology ecosystems informed the platform’s design and operational structure.

He said his observations showed that global software discovery platforms fall short in addressing the specific needs of African markets, often lacking comprehensive listings relevant to local users.

This gap, he said, underscores the importance of building solutions that reflect the realities of businesses operating on the continent.

Previously, industry analysts have pointed to the rapid growth of Africa’s digital economy over the past decade, driven by increased startup funding, innovation, and cross-border technology adoption, while emerging sectors such as financial technology, logistics, agriculture, and climate solutions have seen particularly strong expansion.

Despite this growth, Mr Faturoti noted that many organisations still rely heavily on informal recommendations when selecting software tools, especially across African cities.

“Businesses across major cities such as Lagos, Nairobi, Accra, Cairo, Kigali, and Cape Town are increasingly dependent on software. Yet reliable comparison tools tailored to African users have remained limited,” the tech entrepreneur stated.

Profile

Before launching Liners Africa, Mr Faturoti worked across several technology-driven ventures focused on improving access to digital financial services and supporting product development in emerging markets.

He said these experiences reinforced the need for transparency and structured information within digital marketplaces.

Looking ahead, Mr Faturoti said the long-term vision for Liners Africa is to strengthen digital trust by providing accurate, accessible information on software solutions across the continent.

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He added that future updates will focus on expanding the platform’s data coverage, improving categorisation systems, and increasing user participation.

“We want software decisions to be based on information that is clear and verifiable,” he said.

As digital adoption accelerates across Africa, platforms that support informed decision-making are expected to play a critical role in shaping the continent’s innovation ecosystem.

Tools that consolidate product data, company insights, and verified user feedback are expected to become increasingly essential as businesses deepen their reliance on software-driven operations.

According to the tech startup founder, Liners Africa positions itself as part of this emerging infrastructure, aiming to provide a centralised, reliable resource for software discovery tailored to African markets.