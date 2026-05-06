The Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) in Cross River State has said that it will field credible candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The NDC Chairman in the state, Goddie Akpama, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Calabar.

Mr Akpama said the NDC had witnessed tremendous growth since Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso joined the party.

He described the party as a growing political force, saying that it has gained momentum in the last 48 hours.

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“The NDC represents a new direction for Nigeria, the party remains committed to providing credible leadership.

“The party is aligning with key political figures to strengthen its structure and national appeal,” he said.

He stated that internal disagreements were part of democratic practice, and that it would not weaken the party’s resolve.

The chairman said the NDC was building unity among members and stakeholders in order to prevent internal crisis.

Mr Akpama further said that the party was working to consolidate its base, and position itself as a viable alternative political platform that was determined to take over leadership at the national and state levels.

“We are not jokers, we will ensure that all elective positions are filled with candidates who have capacity and integrity,” he said.

He said that the party’s immediate focus was to strengthen its structure and maintain internal cohesion.