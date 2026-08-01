Team Nigeria continued its impressive campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Friday, adding another gold and silver medal to consolidate its position as Africa’s highest-ranked nation on the medals table.

After Day Eight, Nigeria remains fifth overall with nine gold, six silver and three bronze medals (18 medals), staying comfortably ahead of closest African rivals South Africa, who occupy seventh place with seven gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals.

The latest medals came through athletics, where Ezekiel Nathaniel lived up to expectations by winning the men’s 400m hurdles title, while Udodi Onwuzurike claimed silver in the men’s 200m.

Nathaniel makes history

Nathaniel delivered one of Nigeria’s finest performances of the Games, storming to victory in the men’s 400m hurdles in 48.47 seconds.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The Nigerian crossed the finish line well ahead of England’s Jake Minshull (48.99s), while Jamaica’s Assinie Wilson claimed bronze in 49.22s.

Beyond securing Nigeria’s ninth gold medal in Glasgow, Nathaniel’s victory etched his name into the history books. Having finished sixth on his Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham four years ago, he returned to become the first Nigerian man to win Commonwealth Games gold in the 400m hurdles.

Onwuzurike delivers silver

Nigeria’s second medal of the day came through Udodi Onwuzurike, who produced a determined run from lane eight to finish second in the men’s 200m final.

The 21-year-old clocked a season’s best 20.09 seconds to take silver behind South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile, who won gold in 19.96 seconds.

The medal capped another encouraging outing for Nigerian sprinting after Kayinsola Ajayi’s bronze in the men’s 100m earlier in the championships.

Relay team impresses

There was more good news on the track as Nigeria dominated the heats of the inaugural mixed 4x400m relay.

The quartet of Edidiong Udo, Esther Elo Joseph, Samuel Ogazi and Patience Okon-George combined to clock 3:14.58, the fastest time of the heats, sending Nigeria into the final as the top qualifiers.

The performance strengthened hopes of another podium finish as the athletics programme enters its decisive phase.

More positives in the field

In the women’s long jump qualification, Ruth Usoro required only one attempt to secure automatic qualification for the final.

Her leap of 6.77m, a season’s best, underlined Nigeria’s growing medal prospects in the field events.

African champion Chinecherem Nnamdi finished 10th in the men’s javelin final with a best throw of 76.29m, while decathlete Jami Schlueter rounded off an impressive Commonwealth Games debut by placing seventh overall with 7,665 points.

Schlueter had spent much of the two-day competition among the leading contenders after ending Day One in fourth position before eventually finishing inside the top eight.

In judo, Michael Agbo narrowly missed out on a medal after losing the men’s 66kg bronze-medal contest to England’s Michael Fryer.

Africa’s leading nation

With nine gold medals, Nigeria continues to lead every other African country on the Commonwealth Games medals table despite South Africa’s larger overall medal haul.

Nigeria’s campaign has now produced medals across athletics, weightlifting and para sports, reflecting the team’s depth and consistency throughout the Games.

Gold medals have come through Esther Nworgu, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Riluwan Idris, Edidiong Umoafia, Onome Didih, Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, Goodness Nwachukwu, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and now Ezekiel Nathaniel.

The country’s athletics team has also enjoyed a memorable championships, with medals from Nathaniel, Onwuzurike, Tobi Amusan, Temitope Adeshina, Kayinsola Ajayi and Jessica Oji, while several relay and field event finalists still have opportunities to add to Nigeria’s tally.

With the Games entering the final stages, Team Nigeria remains firmly on course for one of its strongest Commonwealth Games performances in recent years, determined to finish as Africa’s number one nation in Glasgow.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.