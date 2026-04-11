The Professional Fighters League (PFL) Africa made a strong statement in its debut outing in Pretoria, South Africa, delivering a night of high-level mixed martial arts action that highlighted the growing depth of talent across the continent.

Inside the SunBet Arena, a sold-out crowd witnessed a series of intense bouts, with Nigerian fighters playing a central role in a night defined by skill, resilience, and rising dominance.

Ukah edges Osigwe in all-Nigerian clash

The spotlight fell early on an all-Nigerian contest between Juliet Ukah and Jane Osigwe, a bout that lived up to expectations.

Ukah, a Police Corporal nicknamed “Golden Bones,” maintained her unbeaten record with a split decision victory after three closely contested rounds. She controlled large portions of the fight, dictating the pace and landing more precise strikes, while Osigwe showed aggression and intent throughout.

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Two judges scored the bout in Ukah’s favour, handing her a hard-earned win and extending her record to 9-0.

Samuel dominates, sets up Pereira showdown

Another standout performance came from David Samuel, who delivered a dominant first-round victory over Abdelrahman Mohammad.

Samuel’s striking proved too much for his opponent, as he recorded multiple knockdowns before securing a rear-naked choke submission at 4:03 of the opening round. The victory extends his unbeaten run and signals his intent in the tournament.

However, Guinea-Bissau’s Rivaldo Pereira also made a statement, stopping Nigeria’s Kunle Lawal via first-round technical knockout. Pereira, who stepped in at short notice, finished the fight with a decisive body shot followed by ground strikes.

The result sets up a high-stakes clash between Samuel and Pereira in the next round.

Ndebele delights home crowd in main event

In the bantamweight main event, South Africa’s Nkosi Ndebele secured a unanimous decision victory over Italy’s Michele Clemente.

Ndebele absorbed early pressure but responded with sharp counters to control the fight, earning identical 30-27 scorecards from all three judges and drawing loud support from the home crowd.

Clarke stages comeback in heavyweight bout

The heavyweight contest between Justin Clarke and Senegal’s Abdoulaye Kane delivered one of the night’s most dramatic moments.

Kane started strongly, landing heavy strikes that left Clarke in trouble, but the South African recovered and turned the fight around with a decisive counter right hand. Kane was knocked down, and the referee stepped in shortly after to award Clarke a first-round TKO victory.

Esperança, Nguphane progress

Elsewhere, Angola’s Shido Boris Esperança secured a first-round TKO win over Emilios Dassi with a dominant ground-and-pound display, while South Africa’s Peace Nguphane earned a unanimous decision victory over Yabna N’Tchala after controlling the fight on the mat.

Their wins set up a semi-final clash between the two fighters.

Lagos hosts next PFL Africa event

Attention now shifts to Nigeria, as the PFL confirmed Lagos as the host of its next African event.

The second PFL Africa showcase is scheduled for 13 June 2026 at the Eko Arena, marking a significant moment for mixed martial arts in the country.

Headlining the event is reigning PFL Africa featherweight champion Wasi Adeshina, who will face Spain’s Ignacio Campos. In the co-main event, Nigeria’s Patrick Ocheme will take on Cameroon’s Octave Ayinda in a lightweight contest.

For Nigeria, the upcoming event represents more than just another fight night. It signals the country’s growing importance in African MMA and offers local fans the opportunity to witness elite-level competition on home soil.

Full results: PFL Africa, Pretoria

Nkosi Ndebele def. Michele Clemente — UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Justin Clarke def. Abdoulaye Kane — TKO (R1, 2:12)

Peace Nguphane def. Yabna N’Tchala — UD (29-28 x3)

Shido Boris Esperança def. Emilios Dassi — TKO (R1, 3:17)

Rivaldo Pereira def. Kunle Lawal — TKO (R1, 2:09)

Juliet Ukah def. Jane Osigwe — SD (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

David Samuel def. Abdelrahman Mohammad — Submission (R1, 4:03)

Abdoul Razac Sankara vs. Áureo Cruz — No Contest

Shadrack Dju Yemba def. Jean-Jacques Lubaya — SD

Asiashu Tshitamba def. Shannon van Tonder — UD

Felista-Mutheu Mugo def. Annet Kiiza — UD

From Pretoria to Lagos, PFL Africa’s debut has set the tone for what promises to be a defining chapter for mixed martial arts on the continent.