The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State, said it has commenced fresh efforts to secure accreditation for its Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme.

The institution’s spokesperson, Adegbenro Adebanjo, disclosed this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the steps are being taken following fresh concerns among students about the programme.

Background

‎The first batch of students for the institution’s MBBS programme was admitted in 2021 and matriculated in 2022.

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‎The university currently has three sets of 300L students (300L A, B, and C). This is because the first and second sets of students, who ought to be in fourth and fifth year, could not progress beyond 300L due to the non-accreditation of the course by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN)

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‎It is therefore not admitting students into the MBBS programme this admission session due to a problem.

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‎The 300L students, numbering about 156, say they have been at the level since 2024.

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“For five years, we have waited, being patient, understood circumstance, even accepted an extra year, still, no accreditation. When does it end?

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‎”We want to move forward. We say no to more stagnation. We demand answers and concrete plans. When is our accreditation? When are we writing our 1st MB,” one of the students, who does not want to be quoted for fear of victimisation, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Authorities take steps

Mr Adebanjo said efforts by the institution have reached advanced stages towards achieving full accreditation of the programme by MDCN.

According to him, all the steps for accreditation have been taken; the institution is only awaiting the visit of the council to complete the process.

‎”On Tuesday, the major medical laboratory of the school of Health Technology will be formally opened, which is about N100 million; it has been done and is ready,” he said.

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‎”You also know that the FUTA Teaching Hospital is also up and running.

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‎”On the same Tuesday, the hostel that will accommodate the students, very close to the place, will be opened.

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‎”I can assure you that before the end of the month, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria will come for the accreditation.

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‎”This time around, we are assured that we will nip the accreditation and all things will be settled,” Mr Adebanjo said.

Ondo govt’s move

In October, the Ondo State Government formally handed over its state specialist hospital to FUTA in furtherance of the programme’s accreditation.

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The facility has since been upgraded, and further improvements are ongoing to meet the council’s requirements.

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‎The handover includes the transfer of staff infrastructure, equipment, and liabilities.

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‎All employees were to be absorbed into the FUTA Teaching Hospital, a federal government hospital.

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‎Officials say the institution will not only serve the FUTA Medical College, but will also enhance medical training and improvement in general health care in the state.