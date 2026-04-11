Gunmen have killed a traditional ruler in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The victim, Paulinus Ekwueme, is the traditional ruler of Ochia Community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

Apart from the traditional ruler, the hoodlums also killed five other yet-to-be-identified individuals in the community during the attack.

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo State, in a statement on Saturday said the gunmen killed the victims when they invaded the community on Friday afternoon.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said police authorities received a distress report from Ohaji Police Division at about 4:30 p.m., indicating that the community was under attack by the gunmen.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Audu Bosso, immediately deployed tactical units of the police with available operational assets to the area.

“‎Upon receipt of the report, the commissioner of police immediately mobilised and dispatched tactical teams to the scene at Assa, where operatives recovered the burnt corpses of the deceased.

“The remains have been evacuated and deposited at the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Owerri, for preservation and autopsy,” he said.

Mr Okoye said the police in the state had begun “comprehensive investigation” into the incident whilst intensive operations are ongoing to track down the attackers.

“Adequate security measures have also been emplaced to forestall any future occurrence of such a tragic incident in the area and its environs,” he stated.

‎The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bosso, and his management team have visited the community to reassure residents of the police’s resolve to restore calm and enhance sustained security presence in the affected area.

‎‎The commissioner commiserated with the family of the late traditional ruler and other deceased victims, assuring that police operatives would ensure safety of residents and also track down the hoodlums.

‎‎He further urged the residents to support the ongoing investigation by reporting suspicious movements and individuals to the police for action.

Increased attacks

Like other states in South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo with frequent attacks by armed hoodlums in recent times.

This is third time a traditional ruler would be killed in deadly attacks in the South-east in the last two months.

The latest incident came exactly nine days after Josephat Ikegwu, the traditional ruler of Ishinkwo Community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was shot dead by gunmen on 1 April.

Mr Ikegwu’s killing occurred exactly one month after gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, abducted and then killed the traditional ruler of Ndufu-Alike in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi, Francis Igwe.

Mr Igwe was abducted by the hoodlums on his way to church. His body was later recovered about a week later and deposited in a mortuary.

The police later said they arrested nine suspects in connection with the kidnapping and death of the traditional ruler.