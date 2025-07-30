Nigeria and Egypt, in front of a vibrant Lagos crowd, punched their tickets to the 2025 World Youth Championships (WYC) in Romania after standout performances in the U-19 team events of the ITTF African Youth Championships at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Nigerian boys fight back, reclaim Continental supremacy

For Nigeria’s U-19 boys, the road to gold was anything but smooth. After staging a thrilling comeback from 0-2 down against Egypt in the semi-finals to win 3-2, the hosts found themselves in another battle against defending champions Tunisia in Tuesday’s final.

Despite Tunisia’s top star Wassim Essid grinding out two narrow 3-2 wins over Matthew Kuti and Abdulbasit Abdulfatai, the Nigerian team refused to crumble.

With the tie locked at 2-2, it was Abdulfatai who stepped up with ice-cold composure to deliver a dominant 3-0 victory over Mohamed Khaloufi, sparking wild celebrations and sealing Nigeria’s return to the top after missing the 2024 edition.

Egypt and Algeria settled for bronze, but the spotlight belonged to the home side; back on the summit in front of a proud home crowd.

Egyptian girls extend reign, end Nigeria’s dream

In the U-19 girls’ final, Egypt reaffirmed its dynasty in African youth table tennis, clinching a fourth consecutive team title with a clinical 3-0 victory over Nigeria to secure the sole continental ticket to the WYC.

Team captain Mariam Younes set the tone with a swift 3-0 dismissal of Aishat Rabiu, while Habiba Elbasoumy followed up with another straight-set win against Favour Ojo.

In the final match, Kabirat Ayoola showed some spark by taking a game off Nour Zaki, but the Egyptian held firm to win 3-1 and complete the sweep.

“The fans were loud, and I think this year was the toughest for us,” Younes admitted post-match.

“But we’re happy to have qualified for the WYC in Romania. This is my final year as a U-19 athlete, and I hope to retain my singles title as well.”

Madagascar and South Africa took home bronze in the girls’ category, but it was Egypt’s experience and steel that shone through once again.

Uganda’s golden breakthrough: A new force emerges

While Nigeria and Egypt soaked in familiar glory, Uganda delivered the shock of the tournament by clinching their first-ever continental gold in the U-15 girls’ team category; writing a new chapter in East African table tennis history.

Trailing 1-2 in the final against Tunisia, Uganda dug deep to force a decider. That’s when Africa Hopes Week and Challenge champion, Patience Anyango, stepped up with the stakes sky-high.

Facing Tunisia’s Mariam Brahimi, Anyango held her nerve and edged a nail-biting five-game thriller to seal a 3-2 win and ignite joyous scenes in the Ugandan camp.

It was a moment of pure breakthrough, as Uganda claimed their maiden African Youth Championship gold, while Egypt and Algeria settled for bronze.

Africa’s youth, the future in motion

With Romania 2025 now firmly in sight, Nigeria, Egypt, and Uganda have not only made bold statements but also reinforced the importance of nurturing homegrown talent.

As the action continues in Lagos, the ITTF African Youth Championships is proving to be more than just a battleground; it’s a launchpad for the next generation of African stars poised to take on the world.