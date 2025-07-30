Nigeria’s D’Tigress will learn their quarter-final opponent today (Wednesday) at the ongoing FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2025, as Cameroon face off against Angola in a high-stakes playoff in Abidjan.

The six-time African queens have been flawless in Group D, cruising into the last eight with maximum points after back-to-back victories against Rwanda and Mozambique.

Rena Wakama’s side opened their campaign in dominant fashion at the Palais des Sports de Treichville, thrashing Rwanda 92-45. But it was their gritty 60-55 win over a resilient Mozambique side that underscored Nigeria’s ability to grind out results under pressure stretching their unbeaten streak in the competition to 26 games, a run that dates back to AfroBasket 2015.

That last loss came nearly a decade ago, when the D’Tigress fell to hosts Cameroon in the semi-finals.

They recovered to beat Angola in the bronze-medal match; two familiar foes now battling for the right to face them again.

Cameroon or Angola quarterfinal clash awaits D’Tigress

Nigeria will take on the winner of Cameroon vs. Angola in Thursday’s quarterfinal, with a semi-final ticket and qualification for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament on the line.

Cameroon, who reached the final in 2021, have had a mixed bag in Abidjan. They edged debutants South Sudan 70-63 in their opener, but were overwhelmed by Mali, falling 75-49 in their second group match. Their -19 point differential highlights defensive vulnerabilities that the D’Tigress could exploit, should they meet again.

Angola, on the other hand, have endured a nightmare tournament so far. The two-time African champions have lost all their group games; first falling 70-54 to Egypt, then losing 82-74 to Ivory Coast. With a -24 point differential and 152 points conceded in just two games, their campaign has lacked cohesion on both ends of the court.

D’Tigress chasing five straight titles

Already the most dominant force in African women’s basketball over the last decade, the D’Tigress are hunting a fifth consecutive AfroBasket crown, a feat that would further cement their dynasty.

Beyond continental bragging rights, a place in the AfroBasket semi-finals also guarantees passage to the World Cup qualifying series; the next big stage for Nigeria’s elite women’s team as they continue their pursuit of global basketball relevance.

With their perfect blend of depth, experience, and hunger, D’Tigress remain the team to beat in Abidjan, and on current form, it will take something extraordinary to stop their march to yet another title.