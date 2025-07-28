Hot on the heels of the WTT Contender, Lagos once again finds itself at the heart of African table tennis, this time as the host of the 2025 ITTF Africa Youth Championships, which officially served off on Sunday, 27 July at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium.

With over 150 athletes from over 18 African countries, the stage is set for a high-octane display of future stars across 16 events, including singles, doubles, mixed doubles, and team categories.

Oshodi eyes a bright future

Speaking at the official press briefing, ITTF Africa President Wahid Oshodi expressed confidence in the next generation of African talent, highlighting the rising level of play across the continent.

“I’m thrilled that we’ll witness such high-level play from the best young talents across Africa. This generation is arguably the most gifted we’ve seen, and they represent the future of African table tennis,” Mr Oshodi declared.

He underscored the symbolic transition from legends like Quadri Aruna and Omar Assar to rising names such as Tunisia’s Wassim Essid, who has already competed at senior levels.

With Egyptian legend Ahmed Saleh now coaching and mentoring from the sidelines in Lagos, Oshodi believes the next wave of African champions is well on its way.

Bagueka applauds Nigeria

ITTF Africa Deputy President Alfred Bagueka didn’t hold back in his praise of Nigeria’s commitment to the sport, especially in hosting back-to-back elite events.

“Nigeria has proven to be a capable and passionate host, having successfully organised the West Regional tournament and the WTT Contender Lagos. The support from Lagos fans and the high standard of organisation will undoubtedly make this a memorable event,” he said.

Mr Bagueka also credited President Oshodi’s leadership for positioning Africa on the global table tennis map and urged other nations to emulate Nigeria’s consistency.

150+ Players, World Championship spots up for grabs

Competitions Manager Menna Elzaabalawy revealed that aside from medals, much more is at stake. Winners of the team events will automatically qualify for the World Youth Championships (WYC) later this year in Romania, while singles finalists will also punch their tickets to the global stage.

“This is the largest gathering of youth teams in Africa, and we anticipate thrilling matches over the next seven days,” she said, emphasising the significance of the U-15 and U-19 categories on show.

Lagos becomes the Capital of African Table Tennis

For Kweku Tandoh, Chief Operating Officer of ITTF Africa, Lagos’ hosting of this tournament marks a new chapter in the sport’s development.

“This cements Lagos as the hub of table tennis in Africa. Following the AYC, we’ll also host the inaugural ITTF Africa Youth Cup; an initiative that could soon be adopted globally,” he revealed.

Morocco’s Essid, Nigeria’s Adebakin & Ojo fire early warnings

Despite his pedigree, Africa’s top-ranked U-19 player, Wassim Essid, is not taking anything for granted. The Tunisian sensation is eager to retain his crown.

“I’m thrilled to be in Nigeria for the first time and eager to compete against Africa’s best. The energy and passion of Lagos fans make this a fantastic place to play,” he said.

On the home front, Nigeria’s Tobi Adebakin and Favour Ojo both acknowledged the fierce competition that lies ahead.

READ ALSO: Governor Radda congratulates Super Falcons on winning 10th WAFCON title

“We know what countries like Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and even Uganda are bringing. But we’re ready. We want to prove that Nigeria belongs at the top,” Adebakin noted confidently.

What’s next?

After a stellar month packed with five international events, Lagos isn’t slowing down. With the African Youth Cup also coming, Nigeria’s table tennis calendar continues to grow; and so does its influence on the continent. One rally at a time, the stars of tomorrow are being shaped here.