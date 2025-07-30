The organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards have congratulated the Super Falcons on winning their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shina Philips of Pitch Awards praised the team for their outstanding courage, resilience, and relentless spirit throughout the competition.

“Our girls showed the never-say-die attitude that Nigerians are globally recognised for,” Mr Philips said, hailing the team’s display of determination.

The Super Falcons claimed the 2024 WAFCON title on Saturday after a dramatic final against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco.

They came from two goals down within the first 25 minutes of the match to secure a stunning and emotional victory.

Mr Philips noted that such a comeback should inspire all Nigerians, especially during challenging times, as a symbol of hope and unity.

He also congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians for what he described as a historic sporting achievement.

He urged continued support for the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“We commend the President for backing both the NSC and NFF, who are working together to strengthen Nigeria’s national teams,” Mr Philips said.

He added that the success of the Super Falcons would inspire other national teams to aim higher in continental and global tournaments.

“We strongly believe the Super Eagles can win the World Cup soon,” he added.

Mr Philips also lauded the efforts of team captain Rasheedat Ajibade and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie for their individual brilliance.

Both were nominated for the Queen of the Pitch Award at the 11th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, with Ajibade emerging as the winner.

The Super Falcons remain the most successful team in WAFCON history, with 10 titles to their name.

At the just concluded WAFCON tournament in Morocco, the team went undefeated in six matches, scoring 14 goals.

They won the first five WAFCON editions, starting in 1998 when the tournament began in Nigeria.

They finished third in 2008 but reclaimed the title in 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2024.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards began in Calabar in 2013 and have gained national recognition over the years.

Winners are chosen through votes by over 100 sports editors nationwide, coordinated by SIAO Partners.

The 12th Nigeria Pitch Awards ceremony is scheduled to hold in December 2025.

(NAN)