In 2021, Lagos made history by joining the World Table Tennis (WTT) Series as a host city, becoming the first African stop on the tour. Since then, the city has not looked back.

The WTT Contender Lagos has grown into one of the most electrifying destinations on the global table tennis calendar, attracting stars from across continents and drawing energy from a uniquely passionate Nigerian crowd.

With two successful editions behind it, the third is now officially underway, and it already promises to live up to its billing.

Opening day energy: Qualifiers begin in the heart of Lagos

The 2025 edition of WTT Contender Lagos serves off today, Tuesday, 22 July, with the qualifying rounds at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium.

With a $100,000 prize pool and international bragging rights at stake, the action promises to be fast, fierce, and full of fireworks.

At the pre-tournament press conference held on Monday, the key figures spoke with pride, passion, and purpose about Lagos’ growing place on the world stage.

Oshodi: “We’ve earned our place on the Global map”

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman, Wahid Oshodi, opened with gratitude and ambition, acknowledging WTT’s trust in Lagos to host the event for a third year.

“We are excited that WTT has placed its trust in us to host the third edition of WTT Contender Lagos. This event has firmly placed Lagos on the global table tennis map, thanks to the passionate support of our fans. It’s become one of the most exciting stops on the WTT Contender circuit,” Mr Oshodi declared.

Mr Oshodi, who doubles as the President of ITTF Africa, also pointed to the tournament’s rising level of play, driven by the steady influx of elite players worldwide. He called for continued investment and partnership from the Lagos State Government and private stakeholders to keep the momentum alive.

Global field assembled: Four continents represented

Event Supervisor Maher Ben Ahmed underscored the tournament’s skyrocketing reputation, with players flying in from Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa to compete.

“The presence of athletes from four continents is a testament to the tournament’s rising popularity. WTT Contender Lagos is now one of the most anticipated events in the WTT Series,” he said.

Echoing that excitement, Event Manager Loh Yuan Yee praised the LOC for consistently meeting WTT’s high standards and credited the Lagos crowd for creating an atmosphere players want to return to.

“It’s the enthusiasm from both players and fans that keeps WTT Contender Lagos on the calendar. The LOC has done an excellent job delivering year after year.”

Raising the Bar: LOC promises bigger and better

Event Director Kweku Tandoh doubled down on Lagos’ ambition, reaffirming that the LOC is not resting on past glory.

“We are committed to meeting and exceeding WTT’s expectations. Every year is an opportunity to scale new heights in terms of organisation and experience,” he stated confidently.

Nigeria’s legacy in African Table Tennis

Capping off the press conference, NTTF President Ishaku Tikon spoke on Nigeria’s longstanding leadership in the sport and how WTT Contender Lagos has become a continental benchmark.

“This tournament has significantly elevated the standard of table tennis across Africa. Nigeria remains a leader in this sport, and hosting the WTT Contender annually strengthens that legacy.”

What’s Next: The stage is set

With the qualifiers now rolling and top-ranked players arriving, WTT Contender Lagos 2025 is officially in motion. All eyes are on Lagos, a city that continues to punch above its weight; not just as a host, but as a trailblazer in global table tennis.

Let the battles begin.

