The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police (CPs) and 188 other officers to their next rank.

Ikechukwu Ani, the head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Ani listed other promoted officers to include: 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 27 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and 145 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs).

He said the CPs were promoted to their next rank of Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs), the DCPs to CPs, the ACP to DCPs and the CSPs to ACP.

The PSC spokesperson said one of the ACPs due for promotion was absent and so, was not promoted

Mr Ani said the commission also approved the promotion of 29 Superintendents of Police (SPs) and 38 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to their next ranks.

According to him, the 145 CSPs promoted to ACPs included General Duty Police Officers and specialists, such as officers from Airwing, Medical Doctors and Dentists, Pharmacists, Lab Scientists, physiotherapists and Nurses.

He said others were priests and aircraft engineers.

Mr Ani said the 29 SPs promoted to CSPs and 38 DSPs promoted to SPs were all specialists.

He said the 12 CPs promoted to AIG were Johnson Adenola, Ako Gabriel, Ahmadu Abdullahi, Emmanuel Aina, Omolara Oloruntola, Hassan Yababet, Bretet Simon, Enyinnaya Adiogu, Aminu Raji, Mohammed Usman, Festus Oko, and Ronke Okunade.

Mr Ani said the 16 DCPs promoted to CPs were Uduak Ita, Sheikh Danko, Charles Dike, Nnana Ama, Gabriel Eliagwu, Abiola Olutunde, Yakubu Dankaro, Michael Falade, Aina Adesola and Umar Chuso.

Others were Emefile Osifo, Innocent Anagbado, Musa Sani, Victor Erivwode, Omoikhudu Philip and Sylvester Edogbanya.

He said the successful officers had undergone examination and interview sessions conducted by the commission.

Mr Ani said the chairman of the Commission’s Standing Committee on Police matters, Taiwo Lakanu, coordinated the promotion exercise and presented the report to the commission in plenary for consideration and approval.

(NAN)

