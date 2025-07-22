Two months after etching their name into Nigeria Premier Football League history, Remo Stars took a moment to bask in the glory of their maiden title, hosting a gala befitting champions.

The event, held on Monday, 21 July, was not just a celebration of their 2024/25 NPFL conquest, but also a signal of intent for the future.

In an afternoon marked by appreciation, ambition, and reward, club chairman Kunle Soname made headlines by gifting the team a N25 million cash prize and presenting a new SUV to standout player Olamilekan Adedayo, who was voted both Best Player and Fans’ Player of the Season.

From nearly men to Champions: Remo’s rise to glory

This wasn’t just another trophy party. It was the culmination of a three-year journey that saw Remo Stars evolve from challengers to champions.

After narrowly missing out in back-to-back seasons, the Sky Blue Stars finally hit their stride in 2024/25, clinching the NPFL title with 71 points, finishing a commanding seven points clear of Rivers United in second place.

Their success was built on consistency, grit, and a growing belief within the Ikenne-based outfit; a belief now backed by resources and strong leadership.

Soname’s statement of Faith and Gratitude

Addressing the players and officials at the gala, Mr Soname, businessman and club founder, expressed pride in the team’s achievement and underlined his continued commitment to building a football dynasty rooted in Ogun State.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He announced a N25 million reward for the title-winning squad and added that the club’s women’s side, Remo Stars Ladies, would receive N10 million for their debut-season heroics that saw them reach the NWFL Super Six playoffs.

“This is not just about the men’s team. Our women’s team have made us proud in their first season, and they deserve to be rewarded too,” Mr Soname said.

The generosity didn’t end there. Remo Stars’ renowned academy outfit, Beyond Limits, who recently returned from Sweden as Gothia Cup champions, were awarded N5 million for their efforts, while the supporters’ club, who requested an additional bus for mobilising fans to match venues, received N2 million in recognition of their undying support.

Adedayo’s moment: Star player rewarded with SUV

The evening’s emotional high point came when Olamilekan Adedayo, the club’s leading scorer last season, was called to receive the keys to a new SUV. A reliable presence in front of the goal, Adedayo netted seven goals and added one assist, with many of his strikes proving decisive in the title run-in.

His thunderous winner against Niger Tornadoes, which mathematically secured the title, and another belter in the dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Abia Warriors in Ikenne, were moments that defined Remo’s season.

“Adedayo didn’t just score goals; he scored the right goals,” one club official noted afterwards. “That SUV is a reward for leadership, consistency, and clutch moments.”

Eyes on Africa: CAF Champions League beckons again

With domestic success secured, Remo Stars now turn their attention to the CAF Champions League, a stage they’ve fallen short on twice in previous campaigns. The challenge is clear: qualify for the group stage and stake their claim among Africa’s elite.

This time, they arrive not as hopefuls, but as champions. And with momentum, structure, and renewed belief, the stars from Ikenne are gearing up to make their mark beyond Nigeria’s borders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

