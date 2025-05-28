The journey to the national stage of the 25th MILO Secondary Schools Basketball Championship has officially begun, with Kano setting the stage for an exciting series of regional finals.
The Savannah Conference, the first in the lineup, delivered a thrilling start as Adamawa State swept the boys’ and girls’ titles, making a bold entrance into this milestone edition of the championship.
In the girls’ final, Government Girls Secondary School, Yola, Adamawa State, delivered a dominant performance with a resounding 75 to 33 win over Ahmadiyya Secondary School, Kano State.
The boys’ final was equally exciting, as Government Secondary School, Numan, also from Adamawa, secured a 71 to 45 victory over Kano’s Ahmadiyya Secondary School.
|
The matches highlighted the young athletes’ outstanding skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
Purami Dickson of Government Girls Secondary School was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the girls’ category. Sharing her excitement after the match, she said,
“I am overjoyed. It’s a dream come true. I thank God, my teammates, and MILO for this opportunity. It’s a moment I will never forget.”
In the boys’ category, MVP Joseph Albert Vandu of Boys Grammar School, Adamawa, reflected with pride,
“This means everything to me. I’ve always dreamed of being the MVP, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. Thank you, MILO.”
The Savannah Conference, held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, brought together top-performing teams from Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Zamfara, Gombe, Katsina, Bauchi, Jigawa, and host Kano.
The winning teams from Adamawa will represent the region at the national finals, from 20 to 27 June, at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.
READ ALSO: 20m Nigerians live with mental health issues- WHO
Orabuche Ifeanyinchukwu, category manager for Beverages at Nestlé Nigeria, represented by Charles Ikpe, emphasised the tournament’s wider impact,
“For 25 years, MILO has remained committed to grooming young talent and reinforcing lifelong values through sports. At Nestlé, we believe that the grit you learn in sports stays with you for life. Through this championship, we are not just building basketball stars, we are building future leaders.”
The championship continues with the Central Conference in Abuja, the Eastern Conference in Asaba, and the Western Conference in Ibadan.
Winners from each region will meet at the grand finale to compete for the Champions Trophy, cash prizes, basketball kits, and the life-changing experience of national recognition.
For more than two decades, MILO has led the way in grassroots sports development in Nigeria. By combining the power of nutrition with the spirit of sport, MILO continues to nourish dreams and fuel success on and off the court.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999