Team Delta is leading the medal table at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival tagged Gateway Games 2024, with an impressive 80 gold medals and a total of 190 medals so far.

As of Tuesday morning, Delta leads the medal chart with a total haul of 190 medals — 80 gold, 46 silver, and 64 bronze — placing them 30 golds ahead of their nearest rival, Team Bayelsa.

Bayelsa, while holding strong in second place, trails with 50 gold medals, 36 silver, and 39 bronze, accumulating a total of 125 medals.

Even though Delta is dominating overall, it hasn’t all gone their way.

In events where they were expected to shine, like the men’s 100 meters, they’ve had disappointments.

One of the most surprising moments came when top sprinter Favour Ashe was disqualified from the race, a blow to Delta’s chances in a major event.

Still, the team has been lifted by strong performances in other sports — especially swimming.

Star swimmer Timipame-ere Akiayefa gave Delta a big boost by winning her seventh gold medal on Monday. She won the 50-meter Butterfly (Women) event, continuing her amazing run at the festival.

Team Ogun, the host state, is also doing well and on course for their best performance ever at the National Sports Festival.

They’re currently in third place with 44 gold, 29 silver, and 41 bronze medals — a total of 114.

The home crowd has been cheering them on, and their athletes are rising to the occasion.

Edo and Rivers are also in the top five, but they’re still behind Delta, who continue to set the pace at Nigeria’s biggest sports event.

While more events are still to come, many are already giving up on any team catching up to Delta.

If Team Delta increases or even sustains the momentum they will once again finish as champions of the National Sports Festival.

Delta State were champions of the last four National Sports Festival and a fifth consecutive crown at the Gateway Games 2024 is looking increasingly assured.

