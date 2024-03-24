Four members of the Nigerian Mixed Martial Arts Federation (NMMAF) returned home to a hero’s welcome on Sunday after competing in the 13th African Games held in Accra, Ghana.

The NMMAF Board, in a statement issued at the weekend, said it was thrilled to congratulate Team Nigeria for their outstanding performance at the Games, where MMA was featured as a demonstration sport.

Team Nigeria’s MMA fighters brought home an impressive haul of four medals: one gold, one silver, and two bronze.

Blessing Onyeali secured the gold medal, while Martins Aziba claimed the silver. John Obeya and Freddy Destiny each contributed bronze medals to the team’s success.

The NMMAF extended its sincere gratitude to the Minister of Sports Development, the President, Vice President, and esteemed Board Members of the NMMAF.

The Secretary-General, fans, and aspiring MMA talents nationwide were also appreciated.

The NMMAF has been diligently working for over a year since gaining recognition.

They have established a strong foundation for the sport in Nigeria and are actively developing national and continental development plans.

Additionally, they have identified partners and sponsors to elevate the sport to both amateur and professional heights.

In collaboration with the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and the Ministry of Sports Development, the NMMAF is committed to providing life-changing opportunities for Nigerian athletes and officials.

