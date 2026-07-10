Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Chidera Ejuke have returned to their respective clubs to begin preparations for the 2026/27 campaign, as Nigerian internationals gradually transition from the off-season back into club football.

While Osimhen is set to rejoin Turkish champions Galatasaray after an extended summer break, Ejuke has already reported for duty at Sevilla, where he began pre-season training on Thursday.

Osimhen set for Galatasaray return

Osimhen is expected to resume training with Galatasaray on Friday after being granted additional time off by head coach Okan Buruk following an exhausting domestic and international campaign.

The 27-year-old was notably absent when the Turkish champions officially commenced pre-season earlier this week, a development that reignited speculation over his future amid reported interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and several clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

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However, reports from Turkey indicate that the striker’s absence was fully approved by Galatasaray and was unrelated to any potential transfer. The Nigerian forward was spotted boarding a private jet on Wednesday, with the trip widely believed to be his journey back to Turkey ahead of his return to training.

Osimhen was one of several senior members of the squad handed an extended holiday, with Buruk opting to stagger the return of key players before intensifying preparations for the new season.

The Nigerian striker heads into the campaign on the back of another outstanding season after completing his permanent €75 million (approximately ₦118 billion) move from Napoli in the summer of 2025; a transfer that made him the most expensive signing in Turkish football history.

He justified that investment with another prolific campaign, scoring 15 league goals and providing five assists in 22 appearances. He also impressed in Europe, contributing seven goals and three assists in the UEFA Champions League.

Although transfer speculation intensified towards the end of last season, Osimhen appeared to draw a line under the rumours by publicly reaffirming his desire to remain at Galatasaray.

The Turkish champions are therefore expected to keep hold of their star striker unless a substantial offer arrives before the transfer window closes.

Galatasaray will continue their pre-season preparations with a training camp in Windischgarsten, Austria, from 23 to 29 July.

During the camp, they will face AC Monza on 24 July at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz before taking on Venezia on 27 July.

The Istanbul giants will round off their pre-season programme with a high-profile friendly against Villarreal at RAMS Park on 8 August.

Ejuke back at Sevilla

Meanwhile, Chidera Ejuke has also reported back to Sevilla as preparations begin for the new La Liga season.

The Nigerian winger arrived at the club’s training base on Thursday morning for his first session since the squad resumed pre-season earlier in the week.

Rather than joining the main group immediately, the 28-year-old completed a specialised training programme alongside Castrin and returning loanee Alfonso Gonzalez.

Ejuke joined Sevilla as a free agent in 2024 and has endured an inconsistent spell in Spain, alternating between regular first-team involvement and periods on the fringes of the squad.

With just one year remaining on his current contract, his return for pre-season suggests he could remain part of Sevilla’s plans for the coming campaign.

However, his long-term future remains uncertain, with almost two months still left in the transfer window.

The winger has continued to attract interest from clubs in the English Premier League, the Belgian Pro League and the Saudi Pro League.

Akor Adams yet to report

While Ejuke has returned, fellow Super Eagles forward Akor Adams is yet to link up with the Sevilla squad.

The striker, who played a crucial role in helping Sevilla retain their La Liga status last season, remains in Nigeria according to his latest social media activity, where he has been spending time back home.

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Adams enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, registering 10 goals and three assists in 32 league appearances, and he is expected to return to Seville in the coming days if no transfer materialises before then.

The 26-year-old continues to attract interest across Europe, with Marseille, Sunderland and Venezia all reportedly monitoring his situation.

Despite the growing transfer speculation, Adams still has three years remaining on his contract with the Spanish club, leaving Sevilla in a strong position as discussions over his future continue.