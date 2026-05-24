Rangers International FC have been crowned champions of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League season after securing a nervy 2-1 victory over Ikorodu City FC on a dramatic final day of the campaign.

The victory in Lagos confirmed Rangers as NPFL champions for the ninth time in the club’s history, further cementing the Flying Antelopes’ status as one of the most successful and enduring institutions in Nigerian football.

Heading into Sunday’s decisive fixtures, Rangers led the standings with 65 points, just one ahead of Rivers United FC, ensuring the title race stretched to the final day.

But under immense pressure at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, the Enugu side delivered when it mattered most.

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Captain Chidiebere Nwobodo emerged as Rangers’ hero, scoring in both halves to guide the visitors to victory against an ambitious Ikorodu City side still chasing continental qualification after another remarkable campaign.

Nwobodo opened the scoring in the 30th minute before doubling Rangers’ advantage seven minutes into the second half. Moses Ali pulled one back for Ikorodu City in the 58th minute, but Rangers held on to secure the result that sealed the title.

The victory rendered Rivers United’s emphatic 3-0 home win over Katsina United FC irrelevant in the title race.

In Port Harcourt, Chijioke Mbaoma scored twice in the third and 67th minutes, while Aniekeme Okon added another in the 63rd minute as Rivers United comfortably defeated Katsina United but still finished second.

Rangers’ triumph capped a remarkable run-in for the Enugu club, who seized momentum in recent weeks with crucial victories, including a defining away win over Bayelsa United FC in Yenagoa.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu had attempted to shield his players from the mounting pressure surrounding the title race in the build-up to the decisive fixture.

“We are not talking to players concerning this title too much because we don’t want them to be under pressure,” Ilechukwu told PREMIUM TIMES before the match.

That calm approach ultimately paid off as Rangers produced a disciplined and emotionally controlled display in Lagos.

Founded in 1970, shortly after the Nigerian Civil War, Rangers became a symbol of resilience and unity across the South-east, earning the famous “Never-Say-Die” identity that still defines the club decades later.

The Flying Antelopes remain the only club never to have suffered relegation from Nigeria’s top division.

Rangers have now won league titles in 1974, 1975, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1984, 2016, 2024 and now 2026. They also made history in 1977 by becoming the first Nigerian club to win the African Cup Winners’ Cup.

For Ikorodu City, despite the defeat, their rise from newly promoted outsiders last season, to genuine title contenders, remains one of the biggest stories of the season.

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Elsewhere, Shooting Stars SC secured a return to continental football for the first time in 27 years despite suffering a 1-0 defeat to Niger Tornadoes FC in Minna, where Ismail Sarki scored the decisive goal.

“27 years later, we are back on the African stage. History made. Mission accomplished,” Shooting Stars posted on X after confirming qualification.

In Aba, Enyimba FC defeated El-Kanemi Warriors FC 3-0, with two goals from Stanley Dimgba in the 27th and 37th minutes, before Uwana Asuquo sealed victory with the third for Enyimba in the 87th minute.

In Ozoro, Warri Wolves FC edged Abia Warriors FC 2-1, with Chisom Orji scoring twice, including a penalty, after Imoh Obot had given Abia Warriors an early lead.

Plateau United FC secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Kano Pillars FC thanks to Victor Dawa’s stoppage-time winner.

Barau FC defeated Nasarawa United FC 3-0 with goals from Joseph Atule, Sunday Anthony and Adamu Hussein.

Already relegated, Bayelsa United ended their campaign on a high with a 4-0 victory over Kwara United FC courtesy of goals from Peter Ebimobiwei, Saro Loveday, Stephen Wisdom and Nneoyi Ofem.

Meanwhile, a late equaliser from Chijioke Akuneto rescued a 1-1 draw for Bendel Insurance against Remo Stars after Victor Mbaoma had initially put the visitors ahead, a result that all but confirmed Remo Stars FC’s relegation.

The postponed fixture between Kun Khalifat FC and Wikki Tourists, which was rained off, will now determine the final relegation spot.

Remo Stars will require already relegated Wikki Tourists to defeat Kun Khalifat to stand any chance of survival, while a draw would be enough to keep Kun Khalifat in the NPFL.

FT SCORES

Tornadoes 1-0 3SC

Enyimba 3-0 El-Kanemi

Bayelsa Utd 4-0 Kwara Utd

Bendel Insurance 1-1 Remo Stars

Ikorodu City 1-2 Rangers

Rivers Utd 3-0 Katsina Utd

Wolves 2-1 Abia Warriors

Plateau Utd 1-0 Kano Pillars

Barau 3-0 Nasarawa Utd