Alex Iwobi could return to action for Fulham this weekend after manager Marco Silva confirmed the Nigerian midfielder has resumed full training ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Super Eagles star has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury during Fulham’s goalless draw against Brentford last month.

Iwobi started the encounter but was forced off in the opening half after pulling up with the injury and was replaced by fellow Nigerian Samuel Chukwueze.

His absence has coincided with a difficult spell for Fulham, who have struggled to maintain momentum in the race for European qualification. The Cottagers have managed only three points from their last three league matches, leaving their hopes of securing continental football hanging by a thread with just two games left in the campaign.

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Before the injury setback, Iwobi had once again established himself as one of the most important players in Silva’s system.

The versatile midfielder had already featured in 27 league matches this season and remained one of Fulham’s most reliable performers across multiple attacking and midfield positions. The Nigerian international only missed a brief period earlier in the campaign while representing Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Eagles secured a bronze medal finish.

Silva delivers positive Iwobi fitness update

Fulham head into Sunday’s trip to Molineux desperate to halt a two-game losing streak and revive their fading hopes of finishing in a European qualification position.

A return for Iwobi would provide a major lift for Silva’s side, although it remains unclear whether the Nigerian will be fit enough to start or could initially feature from the bench.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday, Silva confirmed that the former Arsenal and Everton midfielder has successfully returned to training.

“Alex is back in contention for the game. Last week, he had some training sessions with us. This week, throughout the week, he’s been working with us. It’s been a good week for him,” Silva said via Fulham’s official website.

The Portuguese coach also underlined how important Iwobi has become to Fulham since arriving at Craven Cottage.

“He’s a big player for us, definitely. He’s a player who’s very versatile, who can play in many different positions. He’s also a player that can add extra quality in the decision making.

“In all aspects of the game he’s a key player for us and he’s shown it again this season. It’s a boost. Definitely, it’s a boost.”

Iwobi’s influence on Fulham’s season

Iwobi’s importance to Fulham extends far beyond statistics.

Since joining the London club, the Nigerian midfielder has become one of the side’s creative engines, linking midfield and attack while also providing tactical flexibility for Silva. His ability to operate centrally, out wide or in advanced attacking roles has made him one of Fulham’s most dependable performers.

The former Everton man has also produced some of his most mature football in recent seasons, combining work rate with composure in possession and leadership qualities within the squad.

Fulham’s recent dip in form during his absence has further highlighted his influence on the team’s structure and attacking balance.

Although European qualification now appears increasingly difficult after back-to-back defeats, Fulham are still pushing to secure a strong top-half finish before the season concludes.

After facing Wolves at Molineux, the Cottagers will round off their campaign at Craven Cottage against Newcastle United.

For Iwobi, the focus will now be on returning fully fit and helping Fulham finish the season strongly before attention shifts towards Nigeria’s upcoming international assignments later this year.