Terfa Tilley-Gyado has been appointed to lead The Temple Company following the exit of its founder, Idris Olorunnimbe, as Group Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Tilley-Gyado, a reformed journalist, satirist, screenwriter, and media strategist, previously served in various creative roles at the Temple Company.

The leadership transition, announced in a statement on Thursday, coincides with the company’s 10th anniversary and marks a shift in its organisational structure as it prepares for its next phase of growth.

Mr Olorunnimbe’s departure follows his recent appointment by President Bola Tinubu as Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, a role that requires him to step away from active management in line with statutory provisions.

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The company said the founder will now focus on his public responsibilities, alongside other interests spanning advisory and investment across multiple sectors.

The Temple Company oversees the day-to-day business affairs of creative talent and ensures they maintain a sustainable competitive advantage through a 360-degree talent management approach.

New leadership direction

Mr Tilley-Gyado, who previously served as Executive Director, will now oversee the company’s operations as President of the group, leading its strategic direction across its various business verticals.

Speaking on his appointment, he said the company would build on its existing foundation while expanding its influence within the creative industry.

“We commend our visionary founder for laying the building blocks that will help me and my team propel this organisation to the next level. Our partners can be assured of a renewed commitment to push the boundaries of African excellence through the creative industry,” he said.

Speaking on the new direction of his new role, Mr Tilley-Gyado assured the company’s partners of renewed commitment, noting efforts to take the organisation to a new level.

Track record

Under Mr Olorunnimbe’s leadership, The Temple Company evolved from a full-service talent management firm founded in 2016 into a multi-vertical creative powerhouse with reach well beyond Nigeria’s borders.

The growth of the creative company led to the development of a world-class production infrastructure at Ogidi Studios, TMPL Motion Pictures, and H&T Agency, among others.

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As part of the reorganisation, the Temple Company announced the elevation of several executives into its senior management team as Yemisi Falaye became Vice President, Legal and Learning; Kolawole Fashola became Vice President, Operations and Tech; Femi Salawu became Vice President, Influence and Reputation; Adedamilola Adedotun became Vice President, Ventures and Sports, and Oladoyin Bakare became Vice President, People and Partnerships.