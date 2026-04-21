The Nigeria Football Federation will from this weekend play host to a three-day Women’s Football Administrators workshop taking place in the Federal Capital, Abuja, and organised by the WAFU-B zone in collaboration with the Confederation of African Football.

Scheduled for the Exclusive Serene Hotel and Suites, Wuye 26th – 28th April, the workshop will welcome chairpersons of Women Football Commissions and heads of departments of women’s football from the seven countries that make up the WAFU-B, viz Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Niger Republic, Togo and Benin Republic.

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, who is also President of WAFU-B, is expected to declare the workshop open, and will be joined by WAFU-B Executive Director Philippe Tchere, CAF’s Head of Women Football Goshime Meskerem, WAFU-B Women Football Commission president Amina Amani, and WAFU-B Women Football Development Manager Precious Dede.

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Dede, alongside Meskerem and CAF instructors Jules McGeever and Thuba Sibanda will serve as facilitators at the three-day workshop.

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Day One will see presentations on ‘the growth and evolution of women’s football in Africa,’ ‘overview of women’s football globally,’ ‘women’s football in the region: a look at regional challenges, achievements and plans,’ and ‘leadership scenarios.’

On Day Two, there will be, among others, ‘leveraging on strategic planning to harness holistic women’s football development objectives: lessons from Ghana FA,’ ‘building winning clubs: case studies of Mamelodi Sundowns and ASEC Mimosas,’ ‘MA women’s football brand,’ and ‘women’s football development framework.’

Day Three will serve for ‘strategic planning: where do we want to go?’ ‘strategic planning: how do we get there?’ ‘framing our findings,’ and ‘turning words into actions.’