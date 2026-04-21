Nigeria’s Olympic silver medallist Blessing Oborududu has been named among 31 elite athletes selected as Athlete Role Models for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Monday.

The selection forms part of preparations for the Youth Olympic Games, scheduled to be held from 31 October to 13 November 2026 in Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly, marking the first Olympic event to be staged on African soil.

Oborududu, who won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, joins a distinguished list of Olympic champions, medallists and accomplished stars drawn from 25 competition sports and 10 engagement disciplines. Other notable names include France’s Clarisse Agbegnenou (judo), Brazil’s Rayssa Leal (skateboarding), and Uganda’s Halimah Nakaayi (athletics).

According to the IOC, the Athlete Role Models will mentor young competitors, provide guidance during training sessions, and lead workshops on topics such as career development, injury prevention, and mental preparation.

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“Like many in our society, young athletes naturally look up to Olympians for guidance and inspiration,” said IOC Athletes’ Department Director Kaveh Mehrabini in an official press statement. “They represent the very best of Olympism and will help shape the experience of the young athletes competing in Senegal.”

Growing influence

For Oborududu, the role reflects a growing influence beyond her decorated wrestling career.

In a recent social media post, the Nigerian star highlighted her transition into coaching and athlete development, following her involvement at the fourth edition of the Gov. Douye Diri National Wrestling Classic in Bayelsa State.

“I just want to thank God for the successful 4th Edition Gov. Douye Diri National Wrestling Classic Championship held in Bayelsa State. It was a very stressful period coaching, but in the end, it was all praise. Thank you, Jesus, for the strength because it truly wasn’t easy,” she wrote.

She added: “I’m proud to share that the club I coach emerged overall second on the medals table out of the 21 states that participated… Being part of their journey is truly an honour.”

Oborududu also revealed she officiated in beach wrestling events, describing each tournament as “an experience… a lesson, and an opportunity to grow.”

Her appointment as an Athlete Role Model aligns with the IOC’s vision of empowering young athletes through mentorship and reinforces Dakar 2026’s legacy as a platform for development across Africa.

Full list of Ambassadors

Clarisse Agbegnenou (FRA, judo)

Stéphane Badji (SEN, football)

Christopher Bak (USA, rowing)

Asunción Batista (ESP, beach handball)

Rémy Bedu (FRA, golf)

Yves Bourhis (SEN, canoe slalom)

Jean-Pierre Bourhis (SEN, canoe slalom)

Darcy Bourne (GBR, hockey)

Douglas Brose (BRA, karate)

Sheila Chajira (KEN, rugby sevens)

Doaa Elghobashy (EGY, beach volleyball)

Jomana Elsaiy (EGY, shooting)

Ruth Gbagbi (CIV, taekwondo)

Sonja Greinacher (GER, basketball 3×3)

Zohra Nora Kehli (ALG, fencing)

Khadija Krimi (TUN, rowing)

Xiaoxiao Lai (CHN, wushu)

Rayssa Leal (BRA, skateboarding)

Vincent Luis (FRA, triathlon)

Jamila Lunkuse (UGA, swimming)

Dina Meshref (EGY, table tennis)

Halimah Nakaayi (UGA, athletics)

Kaylia Nemour (ALG, artistic gymnastics)

Blessing Oborududu (NGR, wrestling)

Forrester Osei (GHA, weightlifting)

Ayako Rokkaku (JPN, baseball5, baseball/softball)

Edmond Sanka (SEN, canoe sprint, Para canoe)

Combe Seck (SEN, canoe sprint)

Richard Torrez Jr. (USA, boxing)

Maja Włoszczowska (POL, cycling)

Siwei Zheng (CHN, badminton)