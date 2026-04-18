Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman has scored in the 2026 Copa del Rey final.

The Nigerian forward on Saturday night scored a crucial equaliser for Atlético Madrid after an early setback against Real Sociedad.

The final at the Estadio de La Cartuja burst into life inside the opening minute when Sociedad stunned Atlético with an early goal.

Ander Barrenetxea rose highest in the box to head home a precise cross from Gonçalo Guedes, handing La Real a dream start.

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Atlético, however, responded with intent, and their persistence paid off in the 19th minute through Lookman.

The Nigerian forward, who has been in impressive form since joining the club earlier this year, finished calmly with a low shot that cut through a crowded Sociedad defence to restore parity.

His goal continued a growing reputation for delivering on big occasions. In the last major final he featured in, Lookman scored a historic hat-trick for Atalanta to secure the UEFA Europa League title, underlining his ability to rise to decisive moments.

Saturday’s final carries added significance for Atlético, who are seeking to end a long wait for domestic silverware. Diego Simeone’s side are chasing their first Copa del Rey title since 2013 and their first major domestic trophy in nearly five years.

Standing in their way is a resurgent Sociedad side, appearing in their second final since 2020 and aiming to reaffirm their status among Spain’s elite.

For Lookman, the night represents more than just another final. It is an opportunity to etch his name into Nigerian football history, with only Emmanuel Amuneke having previously lifted the Copa del Rey.