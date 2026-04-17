Football fans in Lagos and its environs have been handed an opportunity to be part of a potentially historic night on Saturday, as Ademola Lookman aims to win what could be his first trophy with Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

StarTimes Nigeria is set to host a free live viewing of the 2025/26 Copa del Rey final this Saturday, 18 April, in Surulere, Lagos, as part of efforts to bring premium football closer to local audiences.

The watch party will take place at Citi Lounge with pre-match activities scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Fans will be able to attend at no cost, with no tickets or entry requirements.

The final will see Atlético Madrid face Real Sociedad in what is expected to be a keenly contested encounter, with Lookman likely to play a key role for the Madrid side.

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Speaking on the initiative, the Marketing Director of StarTimes Nigeria, Oke Umurhohwo, said the company is focused on making major football moments more accessible while strengthening its connection with fans.

“This is about bringing the game closer to the fans,” he said. “Football in Nigeria is best experienced together, and we want to create that atmosphere where people can come out, support, and enjoy top-level football without any barrier.”

Beyond the live screening, the event will feature fan engagement activities, including giveaways and interactive sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to win branded jerseys, free subscription packages, and other prizes.

For fans unable to attend the Surulere gathering, the match will be aired live on StarTimes World Football channel and via the mobile app.

Mr Umurhohwo added that the presence of a Nigerian player in the final adds extra significance for local supporters.

“When you have a Nigerian player on this stage, it becomes more than just a final. It becomes a moment for fans here to connect, support, and be part of something bigger.”

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m., and organisers expect a strong turnout of football fans across Lagos, drawn by both the significance of the match and the opportunity to share the experience in a communal setting.