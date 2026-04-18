Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka played a key role as Coventry City sealed promotion to the English Premier League for the first time in 25 years following a hard-fought 1–1 draw against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Friday night.

Onyeka featured for 62 minutes in the decisive encounter, helping Coventry secure the vital point needed to confirm their return to the top flight after a remarkable campaign in the Championship.

Coventry City are one of the founding members of the Premier League in the 1992–93 season, but since their relegation in the 2000–01 campaign, they have failed to make it back to the elite cadre.

However, with Friday’s result, their long wait ended under the guidance of Frank Lampard, whose side has impressed with consistency and resilience throughout the season.

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Coventry entered Friday’s match knowing that a draw would be enough to seal promotion. However, they were pushed to the brink when Ryoya Morishita handed Blackburn the lead. With promotion hopes looking to be punctured again, Bobby Thomas rose highest in the 84th minute to head home from a free-kick, sparking jubilant scenes among over 7,000 travelling supporters.

The result caps a remarkable resurgence for Coventry, who were playing in League Two as recently as 2017. After falling short in the 2023 playoff final against Luton Town, they have bounced back strongly to secure automatic promotion with three matches to spare.

For Onyeka, the achievement marks a significant personal milestone. Seeking regular playing time, the Nigerian midfielder joined Coventry on loan from Brentford FC for the 2025–2026 season. His impact has been notable, with the team losing just once in the 13 Championship matches he featured in.

The Super Eagles’ official handle was quick to celebrate the achievement, posting: “Congratulations to Coventry City and Frank Onyeka on securing promotion to the Premier League! Well deserved 👊🏾.”

With promotion now in the kitty, the next assignment for Onyeka and his Coventry City teammates is to finish strong to claim the Championship title.