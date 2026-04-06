Heineken has expanded its UEFA Champions League fan engagement campaign to multiple cities across Nigeria, as interest builds around Ademola Lookman—now the only Nigerian player left in this season’s competition.

The campaign, under the “Fans Have More Friends” platform, will run from the quarter-finals through to the final, following earlier Round of 16 activations in Lagos.

Lookman remains Nigeria’s sole representative in Europe’s elite club tournament after Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray were eliminated by Liverpool FC in the Round of 16.

Multi-city rollout

The expanded Heineken campaign will begin in Port Harcourt, which hosts quarter-final first-leg viewing events on 7 and 8 April. Aba and Owerri will stage the second-leg matches on 14 and 15 April.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

For the semi-finals, Abuja and Lagos will host the first-leg viewing experiences on 28 and 29 April, while Lagos and Benin City will stage the return fixtures on 5 and 6 May.

The campaign will culminate with the Champions League final on 30 May, with major viewing events planned for Lagos and Abuja.

Across all locations, fans will have access to large-screen viewing, live music, interactive “predict and win” games, and opportunities to win Heineken-branded merchandise.

Fans Have More Friends’

The Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Shadeko, said the expansion reflects the growing culture of shared football experiences in Nigeria.

“The Champions League brings people together across Nigeria, and we have seen how fans connect through the game,” she said. “With the ‘Fans Have More Friends’ campaign, we are extending that experience to more cities, creating more opportunities for fans to gather, celebrate and enjoy football together.”

The company said the activations are designed to match the rising intensity of the competition as it progresses from the quarter-finals to the final.

Ms Shadeko said the initiative builds on the social nature of football fandom in Nigeria.

“Fandom has a unique way of bringing people closer,” she said. “When people watch matches together, the excitement is bigger and the memories last longer. That is what we are creating across these cities.”

Quarter-final spotlight

The quarter-final fixtures promise high-profile encounters, with Atlético Madrid set to face FC Barcelona and Liverpool taking on defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich, while Arsenal FC meet Sporting CP.

For Nigerian fans, however, the spotlight will remain firmly on Lookman as he carries the country’s hopes into the latter stages.

Only three Nigerian players have previously won the UEFA Champions League: Finidi George and Nwankwo Kanu with Ajax in 1995, and John Obi Mikel with Chelsea in 2012.

Lookman will now be aiming to join that exclusive list as the competition reaches its climax, with Heineken’s nationwide activations set to bring the experience closer to fans across Nigeria.