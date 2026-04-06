A recent publication by an online news platform titled “Hundreds of Pupils Are Learning Under Death Traps in Jigawa Due to Years of Neglect by Governor Namadi,” necessitates a formal response. The Jigawa State Ministry of Education views it as both a moral duty and a professional responsibility to set the records straight and disabuse the minds of the public concerning the inaccuracies contained in that report published by Sahara Reporters.

In this rebuttal, the objective is not to defend the administration of Governor Umar Namadi for political gain, but to ensure that fairness, accuracy, objectivity and justice prevail in public discourse. The report appears to be either influenced by a specific political agenda or written without a grounded understanding of the current realities within the Jigawa State education system.

The issue of teachers’ welfare, particularly salaries, deserves immediate clarification. While several states are still grappling with the implementation of the ₦70,000 national minimum wage, Jigawa State has made strides in prioritising the financial well-being of its educators. This commitment ensures stability and high morale within the workforce.

The state has incentivised more qualified educators to enter the system. Moving away from traditional political patronage, the Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) recently concluded a rigorous, merit-driven recruitment exercise. This resulted in the recruitment of 2,240 permanent teachers and the hiring of over 3,000 temporary J-Teach staff to bridge the gap in rural areas.

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To ensure administrative excellence, 27 education secretaries were selected through a gruelling process vetted by seasoned professionals and the State Security Service (SSS). Each secretary has been equipped with a vehicle and deployed to each of the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) to oversee reforms at the grassroots level.

While challenges exist in any developing system, it is inaccurate to characterise the state of infrastructure as “widespread neglect.” In recent years, a substantial number of schools across Jigawa State have undergone total renovation and facilities upgrading. Beyond structural repairs, the government has focused on mass distribution of desks and instructional materials to replace dilapidated sets.

In recent times, several schools in Jigawa have been equipped with solar-power for reliable water supply, electricity and functional sanitation facilities, preserving the dignity of students and staff.

A critical pillar of Governor Namadi’s educational reform is the integration and modernisation of the Almajiri system. Recognising that thousands of children are enrolled in these traditional schools, the state government has initiated the Tsangaya Education Reform.

Rather than neglect these pupils, the government is constructing modern Tsangaya classrooms that combine Islamic teachings with basic literacy, numeracy, and vocational skills and providing feeding programmes and clothing to students in these integrated centres, where they learn in a conducive environment.

In the last three years, the administration has moved beyond physical structures to focus on the “quality of the teacher.” SUBEB has conducted intensive Teacher Assessment Trainings. Thousands of teachers underwent examinations specifically designed to identify training needs and competency gaps.

This initiative is the first of its kind in the state’s history, reflecting a passionate commitment to improving learning outcomes at the foundational level which has been encapsulated in the administration’s blueprint, the 12-point agenda.

We enjoin media organisations to uphold the principles of balanced and responsible journalism. Presenting verified and comprehensive accounts is a duty while narratives that intentionally mislead the public only serve to hinder progress.

Despite acknowledging that no system is without its flaws, we make bold to state that portraying Jigawa’s education sector as entirely neglected is misleading and unfair. We welcome constructive criticism, but it must be grounded in truth, objectivity, and a genuine commitment to the public interest.

*Wasilu Umar, Public Relations Officer, Jigawa State Ministry of Higher Education and SUBEB wrote on behalf of the Commissioner in charge of the ministry