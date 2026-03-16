When the revamped UEFA Champions League league phase concluded a few weeks ago, the mood around English football was one of confidence.

Five Premier League clubs — Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur — finished inside the top eight of the new league-phase standings.

That achievement allowed them to progress directly to the Round of 16 without having to navigate the knockout play-offs.

Soon after, Newcastle United — the sixth English representative — advanced through the play-off round to join them.

The outcome meant that every English club participating in the Champions League reached the knockout stage. For many observers, it seemed to confirm a long-held claim: the Premier League had become the most powerful league in the world.

But the first legs of the Round of 16 have complicated that narrative.

Within 48 hours, the same English clubs that dominated the league phase failed to record a single victory.

A bruising week for English teams

The most striking result came at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Real Madrid produced a commanding 3–0 victory over Manchester City.

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde scored a remarkable first-half hat-trick, leaving City with a daunting task ahead of the second leg.

Elsewhere, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain defeated Chelsea 5–2 in Paris, capitalising on defensive mistakes in the second half.

In Madrid, Atlético Madrid also delivered a heavy blow to English hopes with a 5–2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray edged Liverpool 1–0 in Istanbul, while Arsenal needed a late penalty to secure a 1–1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Newcastle United also drew 1–1 with FC Barcelona.

Within two days, the perception of English dominance in Europe had shifted dramatically.

A decade of European results

The Premier League’s global influence is undeniable. It remains the richest and most-watched football league in the world.

Yet the history of the Champions League over the past decade suggests that the picture is more balanced.

English clubs have won the competition three times in the last ten years — through Liverpool in 2019, Chelsea in 2021 and Manchester City in 2023.

During the same period, LaLiga clubs have lifted the trophy four times, largely driven by Real Madrid’s dominance.

Germany and France have also played key roles in the competition. Bayern Munich won the tournament in 2020, while Paris Saint-Germain are the defending champion.

“Financial power does not automatically mean football superiority,” Folarin Ajayi, a sports analyst, argues. “English clubs have incredible squads, but teams like Real Madrid still know how to manage Champions League nights better than anyone.”

The coefficient race and the extra Champions League spot

Beyond prestige, the recent results also have implications for England’s chances of securing an additional Champions League place for next season.

Under UEFA’s new competition structure, the two leagues that perform best across the Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League are awarded European Performance Spots (EPS).

These spots grant an additional place in the following season’s Champions League.

For example, England benefited from this system previously when a fifth-placed Premier League club gained entry to the competition.

The EPS ranking is determined using UEFA’s coefficient system. Each win in European competition earns two points, while a draw earns one point.

Additional bonus points are awarded for progressing through the knockout rounds — 1.5 in the Champions League, one in the Europa League and 0.5 in the Conference League.

The total points earned by clubs from each country are then divided by the number of teams competing from that league.

At present, England still leads the coefficient rankings with an average of about 22.5 points — roughly 4.5 points ahead of Spain and slightly further ahead of Germany.

However, the difficult week for English clubs has introduced new uncertainty.

With Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham facing significant deficits in their ties, the possibility of early eliminations has increased.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle also face challenging second legs.

Meanwhile, other European clubs are strengthening their countries’ positions.

Bayern Munich, for example, are in a commanding position after a 6–1 victory over Atalanta, while both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid appear well placed to progress.

Pressure across Europe

The pressure is not limited to Champions League matches.

English clubs still competing in the Europa League and Conference League also carry responsibility for protecting the country’s coefficient advantage.

Aston Villa face a crucial Europa League tie against Lille OSC, while Nottingham Forest meet FC Midtjylland. Both teams recorded contrasting results in their first-leg games. At the same time, Villa won 1-0 away in France, Forest lost by the same margin at home.

In the Conference League, Crystal Palace were forced to a barren draw by AEK Larnaca.

Strong performances in those competitions could help England maintain its lead in the coefficient race.

But if results continue to go against Premier League clubs, the gap between England and rival leagues could narrow quickly.

Lessons from the past

The current situation also echoes events from recent seasons.

During the 2023–24 European campaign, England appeared almost certain to secure an extra Champions League spot before a series of late eliminations changed the picture.

Both Manchester City and Arsenal were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, while English clubs suffered setbacks in the Europa League.

Those results allowed rival leagues to close the gap in the coefficient standings.

A debate far from settled

The Premier League remains the richest and most commercially powerful league in world football.

Its stadiums are packed, its television audience spans the globe, and its clubs attract many of the game’s best players.

Yet the Champions League continues to remind observers that success in Europe requires more than financial muscle.

Experience, tactical discipline and composure in decisive moments remain critical ingredients.

“The Premier League may be the most exciting league in the world, but the Champions League still belongs to teams who truly understand the competition.” Mr Ajayi affirmed.

For now, the debate over which league reigns supreme remains unresolved.

The second legs of the Round of 16 — and the battles that follow — may ultimately determine whether English clubs can restore their claim to European dominance or whether traditional continental powers will once again prove decisive.