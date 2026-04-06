Despite securing four points from their last two games, the threat of relegation looms larger than ever over Enyimba.

For years, Enyimba Football Club were not just a team; they were Nigeria’s benchmark—a symbol of structure, ambition, and sustained excellence. Nine league titles, four FA Cups, two CAF Champions League trophies, and two CAF Super Cups placed them in rare air, turning Aba into a fortress and making the club a destination for the country’s best players.

Back then, playing for Enyimba was a statement. If you hadn’t worn the jersey, many believed your career had not truly begun.

Today, that narrative has flipped.

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The People’s Elephant now sit 15th on the NPFL table with 40 points after 33 matches, level with Bayelsa United and dangerously close to the drop zone, with five games left to play. Their record—10 wins, 10 draws, and 13 losses—reflects a campaign far below their historical standards. They have scored just 35 goals and conceded 37.

Recent form offers little comfort: two wins, two losses, and a draw in their last five matches.

For a club of Enyimba’s stature, the conversation is no longer about titles or continental football—it is about survival.

Beneath this decline lies a layered crisis shaped by instability, administrative lapses, poor recruitment, and a growing disconnect between management and the players.

Chaos at the top: A club without direction

At the heart of Enyimba’s struggles is a breakdown in leadership.

This season alone, the club has cycled through four coaches—Olarenwaju Yema, Stanley Eguma, Lawrence Ukaegbu, and now Emmanuel Deutsche—within just 29 league matches. On average, each coach has lasted barely seven games.

“It’s the height of administrative ineptitude,” Aba-based analyst Tony Anyanwu told PREMIUM TIMES.

“You cannot build anything when you change coaches like that. Every coach comes with a different philosophy, different players, different ideas, and before anything settles, he’s gone.”

The instability extends beyond the dugout.

Over the same period, Enyimba have had three sporting directors. One of them, Ifeanyi Ekweme, reportedly did not reside in Aba during his tenure, operating instead from Enugu and visiting occasionally.

Club chairman Kanu Nwankwo has also not been consistently present, while the team manager has reportedly been on medical leave for nearly four months.

The result is a leadership vacuum.

“There’s nobody at home,” Mr Anyanwu said. “The chairman is away, the sporting director wasn’t around, and the team manager is absent. The players are left alone. It’s like they’re orphans—O-Y-O, on your own.”

Recruitment collapse: From elite signings to open trials

If Enyimba’s past was defined by elite recruitment, their present reflects its breakdown.

“Back in the day, Enyimba would go for the best players from top clubs,” NPFL analyst Lucky Elizabeth said.

“Now, top clubs take Enyimba’s best players, and Enyimba go to the lower leagues to pick what’s left.”

In a move that shocked many observers, the club conducted open trials this season—reportedly the first in its history.

“That’s a big problem for a club of Enyimba’s status,” she added.

The scale of turnover has also been striking. According to South-East-based journalist Elchijo, the club released about 22 players and replaced them with a similar number, many of whom were sourced from lower leagues, academies, or open screenings.

This mass-recruitment strategy, lacking structure and quality control, has produced a squad widely seen as falling short of Enyimba’s traditional standards.

Veteran journalist and lifelong fan Tony Ademodi was blunt:

“They recruited below-average players—not even average. Some of these players wouldn’t have made Enyimba’s feeder team in the past.”

The consequences are evident on the pitch: struggles in attack, defensive lapses, and an inability to dominate even at home.

“You can’t give what you don’t have,” Mr Ademodi added.

“Even teams with top players struggle. Now imagine a team without the quality Enyimba is known for.”

Welfare breakdown: When players lose trust

Beyond recruitment and tactics lies a deeper issue—player welfare.

Multiple reports point to delayed salaries, unpaid bonuses, and inconsistent allowances. In some cases, players are uncertain whether they will receive even basic feeding support.

“When players are not sure of their feeding allowance, that’s a serious problem,” Mr Ademodi said.

“How do you expect them to perform?”

Comparisons within the league further highlight the gap. At clubs like Barau, bonuses and allowances are reportedly significantly higher than at Enyimba.

Logistics have also become a concern. Despite a partnership with United Nigeria Airlines, the team has reportedly flown only once this season. For away fixtures in Maiduguri, Kano, Katsina, and Ikenne, players endure long road journeys.

“That fatigue affects performance,” he noted. “These are factors people don’t always see.”

Perhaps most damaging are accounts of injured players lacking support.

Midfielder Eze Ekwutoziam recently revealed that he suffered an ACL injury and was left without adequate care, despite being one of the club’s most consistent performers over two seasons.

“There are others too,” said long-time fan Chukwuemeka Ibe. “When players see that, it kills morale. Nobody wants to give 100 per cent if they know they’ll be abandoned when things go wrong.”

Financial questions and administrative gaps

Concerns over financial management have refused to go away,

ThisDay Newspapers reported how Enyimba players had threatened to boycott the 2023 Super 8 playoffs over unpaid salaries and bonuses, prompting intervention by the Abia State Government.

Questions also remain over funds received by the club, including a reported $1 million from participation in the African Football League.

“There’s no visible infrastructure or investment you can point to,” Ms Elizabeth said, adding that the government has set up a committee to investigate.

These concerns point to broader issues of accountability and transparency within the club.

The turning point: From glory to uncertainty

Many observers trace Enyimba’s decline to the period following their 2023/24 league title—their 10th—won under Finidi George and his assistant, Olarenwaju Yema.

That triumph should have marked the start of sustained dominance. Instead, it ushered in instability.

Finidi’s simultaneous role with the Super Eagles created uncertainty, leaving Yema to shoulder much of the coaching responsibility. Soon after, administrative challenges emerged, funds were reportedly withheld, and structural cracks widened.

By the time the current administration under Kanu Nwankwo took full control, the damage had deepened.

In contrast, the era of former chairman Felix Anyansi-Agwu—who led the club for over two decades—was defined by stability, structure, and consistent success.

“That’s the difference,” Mr Ademodi said. “Back then, recruitment was right, welfare was right, administration was right. Now, none of those things is working.”

Internal conflicts and fragmented leadership

Internal divisions have further compounded the crisis.

Factional tensions between elements of the current and previous administrations have reportedly influenced decision-making, leading to inconsistency and a lack of cohesion at the top.

This fragmentation has filtered down to the squad, affecting morale, unity, and performance.

Survival, not glory

For a club of Enyimba’s stature, the reality is stark.

“No one is talking about winning the league,” Mr Ademodi admitted.

“Nobody is talking about CAF competitions. The focus now is simple: stay in the league.”

Recent moves by the Abia State Government—including new appointments in the technical and administrative setup—are seen as emergency measures to stabilise the club and avoid relegation.

Efforts to reach club management proved unsuccessful, while current players have largely avoided speaking publicly about the situation.

Among fans, frustration has grown. Some have even suggested drastic measures, including a complete board overhaul or accepting relegation as a reset.

“Another option would be for the club to go down, spend a season in the NNL, and rebuild properly,” Ms Elizabeth said. “There’s nothing wrong with starting over.”

A legacy on the line

Enyimba’s story is no longer just about poor results—it is about identity.

This is a club that once set the standard for excellence in Nigerian football, where pressure was a privilege and success an expectation.

Today, it is a club searching for direction—on the pitch, in management, and within its culture.

And with relegation now a real possibility, the question is no longer how Enyimba lost their dominance, but whether they can find their way back.