In international football, a first call-up is never just paperwork; it is a verdict, a reward, and a beginning all at once. For Emmanuel Fernandez, Philip Otele, and Yira Sor, that moment has arrived, as the trio earned their maiden invitations to the Super Eagles squad for this month’s international friendlies against Jordan and Iran.

It is a selection that reflects both timing and trajectory. Nigeria’s coaching setup continues to widen its net across Europe, drawing in players who have climbed unconventional ladders through lower leagues, multiple countries, and late breakthroughs to reach the edge of international recognition.

These friendlies, though not competitive fixtures, carry the weight of auditions, offering a platform where reputations can be built or reshaped.

The Super Eagles will first face the World Cup-bound Iran national football team on 27 March, before taking on the Jordan national football team four days later.

Both matches will be staged in Antalya, following a relocation prompted by geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran in the Middle East; an external disruption that has, ironically, created a neutral stage for internal competition within the Nigerian squad.

Against that backdrop, the inclusion of Fernandez, Otele, and Sor is less about experimentation and more about evaluating readiness, mentality, and whether their club-level growth can translate into the demands of international football.

Yira Sor: A familiar face returns on the next level

For Sor, the national team environment is not entirely unfamiliar. The 25-year-old winger was part of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles squad at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, where he featured twice as the team bowed out in the round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Senegal.

That early exposure to international competition laid the foundation for a career that has steadily progressed across Europe. Sor began at Family Love Academy in Port Harcourt before moving to Lagos-based 36 Lion, a club known for developing and exporting Nigerian talent.

His professional breakthrough came in February 2021 with Czech side Baník Ostrava, before earning a move to Slavia Prague on 21 January, 2022, on a contract running until December 2026. It was at Slavia Prague that Sor began to show his capacity for delivering on bigger stages.

On 24 February, 2022, he made his European debut with a brace in a 3–2 UEFA Europa Conference League victory over Fenerbahçe SK. He followed that with another double in the first leg of the round of 16 against LASK, performances that elevated his profile beyond domestic football.

Those displays paved the way for a transfer to KRC Genk, announced on December 28, 2022, with a contract running until the summer of 2027. At Genk this season, Sor has registered four goals and one assist in 23 league appearances, numbers that reflect consistency within a competitive Belgian league.

Now, his return to the national team setup carries a different expectation: not just participation, but progression. From youth international to senior contender, Sor stands at a point where continuity could define his long-term Super Eagles future.

Emmanuel Fernandez: Defensive strength with attacking instincts

Fernandez’s rise has been shaped by rapid adaptation and increasing responsibility. The 24-year-old centre-back joined Rangers FC from Peterborough United in a reported €2.9 million deal, and his debut season has quickly validated that investment.

Under manager Danny Röhl, Fernandez has become a key figure, amassing 26 appearances and contributing six goals, an unusual but valuable return for a defender. His market valuation has also reflected his performances, rising to €9 million according to Transfermarkt.

Before Peterborough, he had a spell at Barnet FC, and across his career he has made 71 appearances and scored 15 goals, reinforcing his reputation as a threat in both penalty areas, particularly from set pieces.

His identity within the game is also personal. Fernandez wears the number 37 shirt in tribute to his brother, who passed away at 37. As the youngest of eight siblings, his journey carries a deeper emotional anchor, one that has accompanied his rise through English football into the Scottish Premiership.

For the Super Eagles, his profile offers something distinct: a modern centre-back capable of defending aggressively while contributing offensively. Should he debut, he would follow in the footsteps of players like Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey, who also earned their first caps for Nigeria while at Rangers.

In a defensive unit that continues to evolve, Fernandez represents both immediate depth and long-term investment.

Philip Otele: The late bloomer ready for his International breakthrough

If Sor and Fernandez represent structured progression, Otele’s journey is defined by persistence and late emergence. The 26-year-old winger has taken a less linear path to the top, one that traverses education, lower leagues, and multiple European systems before arriving at this moment.

Born in Port Harcourt, Otele briefly trained with Arsenal FC as a teenager, hinting at early potential. However, his development took a different route when he combined football with academics at Teesside University in England. During that period, he featured for Wolviston FC between 2017 and 2019, operating in the lower tiers while refining his game.

His professional breakthrough came in Lithuania with FK Kauno Žalgiris, where consistent performances earned him a move to UTA Arad. The real turning point arrived at CFR Cluj, where he delivered a standout 2023/24 season, scoring 18 league goals to finish as joint top scorer and draw attention across Europe.

A move to Al Wahda FC followed, though his stay was brief. He returned to European football with FC Basel, where he made an immediate impact, helping the club win the Swiss league title before sealing a January move to Hamburger SV.

Since arriving in Germany, Otele has started five of seven possible Bundesliga matches, registering one assist. His integration into the squad suggests growing trust, and now, the Super Eagles’ invitation presents a parallel challenge, translating club-level adaptation into international readiness.

Previously named in Nigeria’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations but omitted from the final list, Otele now has another opportunity to force his way into contention.

His profile adds a different attacking dimension: pace, strength, and the ability to cut inside from either flank or operate centrally as a striker. In a squad that values versatility, such attributes could prove decisive.

A quiet inflexion point for the Super Eagles

Individually, Fernandez, Otele, and Sor arrive with distinct journeys. Collectively, they represent a broader theme within Nigerian football: the continuous search for depth, balance, and evolution through players forged in diverse footballing environments.

These friendlies in Antalya may not carry competitive stakes, but for players on the fringes of national team permanence, they are defining spaces where minutes matter, decisions are judged, and futures are quietly shaped.

For Nigeria, the question is not just who has arrived, but who will remain.