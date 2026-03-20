World football governing body FIFA has mandated the compulsory inclusion of female coaches and officials in all women’s teams participating in its competitions, as part of a broader push to promote gender equality in football.

The decision, announced after a FIFA Council meeting on Thursday, will take effect across all FIFA women’s competitions going forward.

“To promote gender equality and to reflect the investments being made by FIFA across the game, all FIFA’s women’s competitions going forward will include the regulatory requirement that the head coach and/or at least one of the assistant coaches, as well as one member of the team’s medical staff and two of the officials on the team bench, be female,” FIFA said in a statement.

Nigeria compliant

The new directive is not expected to have immediate implications for Nigeria’s women’s national teams, even though male coaches currently lead all the teams.

At present, all three major women’s teams are led by male coaches—Justin Madugu with the Super Falcons, Bankole Olowookere with the Flamingos (U-17), and Moses Aduku with the Falconets (U-20).

They however have female assistants as required by FIFA in the new directive.

Under the new FIFA regulation, these teams must include female assistants and officials to remain compliant in international competitions.

Historically, female representation in coaching the Super Falcons has been limited. Since the team’s inception, only two women—Uche Eucharia and Florence Omagbemi—have officially managed Nigeria’s senior women’s national team.

Omagbemi’s tenure ended in December 2016, and since then, male coaches have consistently occupied the top role.

Female coaches have however being selected at different times as assistants.

Global push for inclusion

FIFA’s decision reflects a growing global emphasis on inclusion and gender balance within football structures, particularly in the women’s game, where investments have increased significantly in recent years.

The governing body believes the move will not only create opportunities for female professionals but also ensure that women’s football is shaped by those directly connected to the game.

Other key decisions

Beyond coaching reforms, the FIFA Council also approved several measures aimed at strengthening women’s football and safeguarding standards globally.

FIFA confirmed that hosts for the 2031 and 2035 editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be decided at an Extraordinary Congress scheduled before the end of 2026.

The bidding process is currently ongoing, with Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico, and the United States involved in a joint bid for 2031, while England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales are bidding for the 2035 edition.

The 2031 tournament will mark a historic expansion, becoming the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to feature 48 teams.

In addition, the FIFA Council approved a new Safeguarding Policy aimed at ensuring a football environment free from harassment and abuse, following consultations with external stakeholders.

Adjustments were also made to the women’s international calendar, with the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to hold from 26 July to 16 August, while the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco will take place from 17 October to 7 November.