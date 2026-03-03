For Omorinsola Babajide, football has taken her across borders, leagues, and identities; but nothing, she insists, compares to standing on the summit of Africa with the Super Falcons.

The Super Falcons winger has described Nigeria’s historic WAFCON X triumph under head coach Justin Madugu as the defining moment of her career, a crowning achievement that validated years of patience, belief, and sacrifice.

Born in London, Babajide switched her international allegiance from England to Nigeria in 2021, before making her Super Falcons debut in 2023. It was a decision rooted in identity and conviction; one that truly came alive at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, her first major international tournament with Nigeria.

Rather than easing into the competition, Babajide announced herself emphatically. She scored and provided an assist in Nigeria’s group-stage win over Tunisia, instantly stamping her influence on the tournament and justifying the faith placed in her by the technical crew.

But it was the final that ultimately defined the campaign, and her memories.

Nigeria went into the break trailing hosts Morocco by two goals, staring down the prospect of a painful defeat in front of a partisan crowd. What followed, Babajide recalls, was a moment of collective clarity and defiance.

“At half-time, I just feel like we had a never-say-die mentality. It was a final; there was no second leg. So we knew we needed to give more,” she told 49th Street.

The Super Falcons responded with renewed intensity, pressing higher, playing with belief, and refusing to accept defeat. The turnaround was complete; a comeback for the ages that sealed Nigeria’s 10th continental crown and reinforced their dominance of African women’s football.

“We had more energy. And I feel like that’s what allowed us to come back and get the winner. We really wanted to win, and we made it happen. We made our dream come true,” Babajide added.

For the 27-year-old, now plying her trade with AS Roma Women, the victory transcended medals and statistics. It was deeply personal.

“I’m Nigerian. As big an achievement as it was and with how successful Mission X was, it’s been the pinnacle of my career to date,” she said.

“The proudest moment of my career so far would definitely be lifting the WAFCON trophy in my first-ever mainstream tournament. That has to be the greatest.”

Babajide’s journey has already included notable club-level milestones. She remains the only Nigerian footballer to have won Liverpool Women’s Player of the Season, an honour she claimed during the 2019/2020 campaign. Yet even that individual accolade, she admits, pales in comparison to continental glory in green and white.

For Babajide, WAFCON X was more than a tournament. It was affirmation; of her choice, her roots, and her place in Nigeria’s football story.